Abu Dhabi: Leading retailer LuLu Group further strengthened its presence in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with the grand opening of its world-class hypermarket at Al Shamkha Mall in Abu Dhabi.

Sultan Huwayer, Director of Municipality Properties Contracts, Department of Municipalities and Transport officially inaugurated latest brand-new Lulu Hypermarket at Al Shamkha Mall in the presence of Mohamed Ibrahim Al Sabbagh, Deputy Director of Abu Dhabi Municipality, Hassan Ali Al Dhaheri, Director of Municipality Al Wathba Branch of Abu Dhabi Municipality, Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman & Managing Director of Lulu Group and other officials.

Al Shamkha Mall, a single level retail and leisure destination offers an enriching shopping experience to the citizens and residents in and around Al Shamkha. It boasts more than 150,000 sq. feet GLA with a fine selection of brands and retail stores and hosts food court, fitness center, coffee shops, KFC, Pizza Hut, Municipality Office and other amenities.

Anchor tenant Lulu Hypermarket with 60,000 sq. feet offers grocery, fresh food, meat and fish, bakery, dairy, hot food, roastery, and a delicatessen, health and beauty variety, household needs, electronics, home appliances, and much more.

Located far from central Abu Dhabi, Al Shamkha is a large modern neighbourhood with world-class amenities for its residents. The highway - Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) - borders the area on the north-eastern side. Along the northern length of Al Shamkha, Sweihan Road is also situated leading towards the outskirts of Abu Dhabi.

On the occasion, Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group expressed his happiness at the opening of the Hypermarket, saying the occasion was a testimony to the Group’s commitment to the progress of the UAE.

“We are proud to see another great retail addition to our growing circle of iconic stores which is a testimony to the fact that the LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months”.

“It has always been our policy to make LuLu brand easily accessible to shoppers in suburbs and outskirt areas, so they do not need to drive a long distance” he said. “We are proud to be a part of UAE’s overall development and will continue to support sustainable development strategies. Due to the visionary leadership, there was no food shortage and all food stuff were easily available at affordable prices during this global health crisis. Thanks to the wise leadership” added Yusuffali.

