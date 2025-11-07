Kuwait City: Lulu Group has announced a strategic partnership with Beyout Plus Group to open a new hypermarket within the upcoming Beyout Plus Mall, marking a significant milestone in the commercial development of South Al Mutlaa City.

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group and AbdulRahman Al Khanna, Group CEO of Beyout Holding and Vice Chairman of Beyout Plus, signed the agreement that marks Lulu as one of the first strategic tenants in the Beyout Plus projects.

As part of this partnership, Lulu will establish a hypermarket covering 6,650 square meters within the expansive 250,000-square-meter Beyout Plus Mall. This development marks a significant commercial milestone in South Al Mutlaa City, the largest residential project in Kuwait’s history, designed to accommodate over 400,000 residents.

“ As the largest retail brand in the GCC, we are firmly on an expansion track in Kuwait, and this partnership with Beyout Plus underscores our commitment to expand our retail service and delivering exceptional value to customers. We are also grateful for the support from the Beyout Plus team’’ said Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group

AbdulRahman Al-Khanna stated that "the leasing operations in the project are currently focused on strategic tenats, with the aim of shaping the true identity of the project exactly as it was announced at the launch event. Indeed, the group succeeded in signing the contract with Lulu Group, which constitutes an important step."

The Beyout Plus project is a unique development combining retail, showrooms, warehouses, and offices across 250,000 square meters in the Al Mutlaa area. This project is distinguished by its adherence to global best practices in logistics while respecting Kuwait's cultural and social sensitivities, and it will greatly benefit the residents of the new city. The complex features innovative architecture and offers comprehensive home solutions, providing a seamless and sophisticated shopping experience for furniture and building materials through a select range of local and international brands. The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027.