Dubai: The Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the world will soon have Lulu Hypermarket, one of the top supermarket retailers in the region as its anchor tenant.

The agreement to this effect was signed today by Jamal Bin Thaniah, Chairman of Emaar Properties which owns the Dubai Mall and Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International in the presence of Amit Jain, Group CEO of Emaar Properties, Wasim Al Arabi, CEO of Emaar Malls, Ashraf Ali MA, Lulu Group Executive Director, Salim MA, Lulu Group Director and other officials of Emaar and Lulu Group.

The new 72,000 sq. ft. hypermarket which is part of the on-going initiative to diversify retail portfolio of Dubai Mall Zabeel will primarily focus on wide range of grocery and supermarket products that is specifically targeted at the large multinational population residing in Downtown Dubai and its adjoining neighborhood.

The new Hypermarket is expected to be open by April 2023. Lulu has been expanding very aggressively recently with their upgraded version of hypermarkets across Dubai in Festival Plaza, Festival City and Dubai Silicon Central.

On the occasion Yusuffali MA, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International said, “we are extremely happy and excited to join hands with Emaar to open our newest hypermarket at the Dubai Mall Zabeel As one of the leading retailers of the region, it is our constant endeavor to innovate and offer world-class shopping experience to the large multi-national population, residing and visiting Dubai. We thank the Emaar Group for this opportunity and look forward to mutually beneficial association ahead”.

With over 240 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Lulu has firmly established itself as one of the top retailers globally, serving almost 1.6 million shoppers per day across the GCC, Egypt, Indian and the Far East.

-Ends-