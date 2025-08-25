Dubai - TPConnects Technologies, the IATA-certified global travel technology leader, today announced a partnership with Lufthansa City Center International (LCC), the world’s largest independent travel agency network with over 320 agencies across 109 countries outside Germany. This collaboration reflects both organizations' shared vision to foster future growth and innovation within the travel distribution landscape.

This new partnership recognizes TPConnects as a preferred technology supplier within the international Lufthansa City Center network, facilitating the formal introduction of TPConnects and the Iris aggregator platform to LCC agencies and associates worldwide outside Germany. Global LCC agencies have the opportunity to harness the full potential of Iris, empowering them to deliver value to their clients in this rapidly evolving travel landscape.

Iris is trusted by travel agencies worldwide. Agencies using Iris can access traditional EDIFACT, Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs), and NDC-enabled airlines, all through a single platform. Iris enables seamless shopping and servicing of air content and ensures that travel sellers can offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

"This partnership with Lufthansa City Center marks an important step in extending our technology and expertise to one of the world’s most leading agency networks," said Eric Dumas, CEO, TPConnects Technologies. "Together, we will bring new opportunities and digital advancements to travel sellers across the globe."

“By appointing TPConnects as a preferred technology partner, we are empowering our global agency network with cutting-edge innovation, deeper industry intelligence, and forward-looking commercial opportunities. This strategic collaboration underscores our joint commitment to leading the digital transformation of the travel sector, setting new standards of excellence, and driving sustainable growth for Lufthansa City Center agencies worldwide — while keeping pace with the evolving expectations of tomorrow’s travellers,” said Heiko Brix, Managing Director, Lufthansa City Center International GmbH.

About Lufthansa City Center

Lufthansa City Center (LCC) is the world's largest independent franchise company in the travel agency market with 600 offices in 110 countries and a total turnover of 7.6 billion Euros (business year 2024). LCC is active in the leisure (tourism) and corporate (business travel) sectors. The chain of owner-managed medium-sized travel agencies includes 280 offices with around 1,800 employees in Germany. Outside of its home market Germany (which is operated by the German franchisor Lufthansa City Center Reisebüropartner GmbH), the travel agency network employs around 5.700 people in 320 offices. Responsible for all world-wide agencies is Lufthansa City Center International GmbH, the international franchisor located in Frankfurt/Germany. Lufthansa City Center offer a global programme with local relevance to nurture the cultural differences and dynamics required in each market. A global presence with local capabilities ensures the best opportunity for delivering exceptional customer service. Further information is available at lufthansa-city-center.com/en.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Airlines (NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal Solutions), and Iris for Travel Sellers (An Aggregator Platform) – TPConnects delivers modern air retailing capabilities that drive technological innovation while helping travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi programme and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company's position as a leader in travel retailing innovation.

TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of the IATA NDC standardization. Travel industry organizations interested in joining TPConnects’ International Reseller Program can learn more and apply at www.tpconnects.com/partnerships.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

