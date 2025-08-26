Cairo: Lozan Urban Developments (LUD) announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Al-Amal Engineering & General Contracting Company, led by Dr. Eng. Haitham Farhat, to commence construction works for Apex Business Complex project, following the completion of shoring works and obtaining the necessary excavation permits.

The collaboration reflects the company’s commitment to upholding the highest quality standards and meeting the timelines established by Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) company, with project completion targeted for December 2027.

Mr. Adel Abdel Moneim, Chairman of LUD, said that the foundation of any successful, fully integrated real estate project lies in partnering with trusted entities that possess proven expertise in execution. He noted that this principle was the driving force behind the company’s decision to collaborate with Al-Amal Contracting.

He stated that the Apex Business Complex represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey within the New Administrative Capital, noted that it is not just a mixed-use building, but an architectural landmark that adds a new dimension to investment and commercial landscape at the heart of the New Capital.

Abdel Moneim added, “We are dedicated to delivering the project to the highest international quality standards, fully aligned with the ambitious vision of the New Administrative Capital as a world-class administrative and commercial hub. This project represents a message of trust to our clients, reaffirming that their investments are secure and in reliable hands.”

For his part, Dr. Eng. Haitham Farhat, Chairman of Al-Amal Engineering & General Contracting Company, stated, “We are proud to be part of this collaboration with LUD, which we regard as a strategic partnership built on mutual trust and great responsibility in executing one of the most prominent mixed-use projects in the New Administrative Capital. At Al-Amal, we are fully committed to the highest levels of engineering and executional efficiency, while adhering to the agreed timelines, to deliver a benchmark model for projects in the New Capital.”

Farhat disclosed, “The distinctive architectural design of the project, based on the concept of two interconnected towers, presents an exciting engineering challenge, and through our accumulated expertise, we aim to transform this vision into a tangible reality that reflects modern and progressive image of the New Administrative Capital.”

The Apex Business Complex is located at the heart of the Downtown area in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, in close proximity to key landmarks such as the Government District, the Opera House, and The St. Regis hotel, positioning it as a strategic link between various vital centers.

The complex features a distinctive architectural design based on the concept of two interconnected towers, offering open spaces and modern glass façades that reflect the futuristic character of the new capital.

The development represents a significant addition to the rapidly evolving urban landscape of the New Capital, combining commercial, administrative, and medical functions within a single location. This reinforces the concept of the “integrated city” that the state is striving to establish, while at the same time providing a modern investment and business destination that meets the needs of companies, entrepreneurs, and investors.

The Apex Business Complex is built on a land area of around 2,600 sqm, with a significant portion allocated to a spacious central plaza. The project features a ground floor, 13 upper levels, and three basement floors dedicated to parking facilities.

LUD’s management stated that the selection of Al-Amal Engineering & General Contracting Company was made to guarantee construction works meet the highest standards of efficiency and compliance with specifications, in accordance with the ACUD’s plans.

This cooperation also embodies the company’s commitment to completing projects on time and to the highest quality standards, establishing Apex Business Complex as a standout landmark in the New Capital and one of its premier mixed-use developments.