Lucid plans to deliver one of the world’s first consumer-owned Level 4 autonomous vehicles by integrating NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor into future midsize vehicles, enabling true “eyes-off, hands-off, mind-off” capabilities.

The company’s ADAS and autonomous roadmap, turbocharged by NVIDIA DRIVE AV, begins with eyes-on, point-to-point driving (L2++) for Lucid Gravity and the company’s upcoming midsize vehicles.

Lucid is also leveraging NVIDIA’s Industrial platform and Omniverse to optimize manufacturing, reduce costs, and accelerate delivery through intelligent robotics and digital twin technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, today announced a landmark initiative that accelerates the path to full autonomy with NVIDIA technology. This collaboration with NVIDIA positions Lucid to deliver one of the world’s first privately owned passenger vehicles with Level 4 autonomous driving capabilities powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AV platform, while also unlocking next-generation manufacturing efficiencies through NVIDIA’s Industrial AI platform. In addition, Lucid aims to deploy a unified AI factory to build smart factories and transform their enterprise leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software libraries.



“Our vision is clear: to build the best vehicles on the market,” said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO of Lucid. “We’ve already set the benchmark in core EV attributes with proprietary technology that results in unmatched range, efficiency, space, performance, and handling. Now, we’re taking the next step by combining cutting-edge AI with Lucid’s engineering excellence to deliver the smartest and safest autonomous vehicles on the road. Partnering with NVIDIA, we’re proud to continue powering American innovation leadership in the global quest for autonomous mobility.”



“As vehicles evolve into software-defined supercomputers on wheels, a new opportunity emerges — to reimagine mobility with intelligence at every turn,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Together with Lucid, we’re accelerating the future of autonomous, AI-powered transportation, built on NVIDIA’s full-stack automotive platform.”



Lucid’s journey toward autonomy began with its internally developed DreamDrive Pro system, the company’s first advanced driver assistance system, which launched on the groundbreaking Lucid Air in 2021 and has recently added hands free driving and hands-free lane change capabilities through an over-the-air software update. The new roadmap, turbocharged by NVIDIA DRIVE AV, begins with eyes-on, point-to-point driving (L2++) for Lucid Gravity and the company’s upcoming midsize vehicles and ultimately aims to be the first true eyes-off, hands-off, and mind-off (L4) consumer owned autonomous vehicle. To achieve L4, Lucid intends to leverage NVIDIA’s multi-sensor suite architecture, including cameras, radar, and lidar. Lucid intends to integrate two NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated computers, running on the safety-assessed NVIDIA DriveOS operating system, into its upcoming midsize lineup. This next-generation AI computing platform, with its centralized architecture and redundant processors, will unify all automated driving functions, enabling a seamless evolution through the autonomy spectrum.



The partnership will bring additional new automated driving features to Lucid Gravity, which continues to gain traction globally following its recent European debut. By integrating NVIDIA’s scalable software-defined architecture, Lucid will continue to ensure its vehicles remain at the forefront of innovation through continuous over-the-air software updates.



For consumers, it promises a future where luxury, performance, and autonomy converge, delivering a driving experience that’s not only exhilarating, but effortless.



Beyond the vehicle, Lucid is embracing a new era of Software-Driven Manufacturing. Leveraging NVIDIA’s Industrial platform, Lucid is implementing predictive analytics, intelligent robotics, and real-time process optimization to achieve manufacturing excellence. These innovations are planned to enable reconfigurable production lines, enhanced quality control, and help support scaling operations, all aimed at reducing costs and accelerating delivery. Through digital twins of both greenfield and brownfield factories, teams can collaboratively plan, simulate, and validate layouts faster. By modeling autonomous systems, Lucid can optimize robot path planning, improve safety, and shorten commissioning time.



Lucid’s partnership with NVIDIA marks a pivotal step in the evolution of intelligent manufacturing and electric mobility.

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona.

