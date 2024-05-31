DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, has announced its expansion into the United Arab Emirates with the opening of its latest retail location in Dubai. Located at the urban open-air destination City Walk, the Dubai Studio is Lucid's second retail space in the Middle East and underscores the company's commitment to bringing its unrivaled electric vehicle experience to more drivers across the globe.



"The expansion of Lucid into the United Arab Emirates is a significant milestone for the company," said Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director, Middle East at Lucid. "The region continues to build momentum in its shift towards sustainable energy, emerging as a key market in EV ownership. With our studios in Riyadh and now in Dubai, we look forward to providing drivers in the Middle East and its surrounding areas with the innovative and dynamic experience of the award-winning Lucid Air."



Studio Experience

Every studio offers a digitally oriented luxury experience tailored to each customer's preferences, whether they visit in person, make inquiries entirely online, or combine the two. Lucid studios allow customers to experience the brand and learn about its products in settings that highlight the company's distinctive design style. Visitors will get a close insight into the award-winning Lucid Air, underscoring the company's unique aesthetic and providing an opportunity to delve deeper into Lucid's products and technology, all designed and engineered in its home state of California.



Located in the heart of Dubai, the newest Lucid Studio marks the company's growing footprint in the Middle East and commitment to delivering exceptional electric vehicles across the region. With the opening of the new studio, Lucid now has a total of 38 studio locations worldwide. Additionally, Lucid will inaugurate its first service centre in the city, located in Dubai Investment Park, offering comprehensive service support to the country.



Lucid Air models in the UAE start at prices1 of AED 309,750,000 for the Air Pure Rear-Wheel Drive, Single-motor (430 hp); AED 345,450 for the Air Touring All-Wheel Drive, Dual-motor (620 hp); AED 519,750 for the Air Grand Touring All-Wheel Drive, Dual-motor (819 hp); and AED 996,450 for the Air Sapphire All-Wheel Drive, Tri-motor (1,234 hp).



For more detailed information, please refer to the following link: https://lucidmotors.com/en-ae/



About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centred around the human experience. The Company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.



Media Contact

lucid@bcw-global.com