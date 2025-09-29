Reuters and LSEG today announced the launch of Super Summaries, an AI-driven earnings intelligence solution that combines LSEG’s trusted, market-moving data with Reuters editorial expertise to deliver concise earnings intelligence at speed. With the benefits of generative AI, Reuters will cover an additional 10,000 companies globally over the next three years.

Super Summaries deliver structured and decision-ready insights within minutes of an earnings announcement being released. All content is reviewed by a Reuters journalist for accuracy, relevance and adherence to the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles, with clear disclosures for readers to explain where and how AI has been used.

Initially, Super Summaries debut with concise sections tuned for speed and clarity, starting with public companies in the US and Canada:

A headline and overview that delivers a fast take on the quarter;

A forward-looking outlook capturing guidance;

Result drivers that explain what moved the numbers;

Key details that present metrics in table format;

Analyst coverage that summarises ratings and targets.

“Super Summaries put AI on the front line of earnings coverage – delivering fast, scalable synthesis backed by Reuters editorial rigour,” said Jonathan Leff, Global Editor, Newsroom AI and Financial News Strategy, Reuters. “For LSEG customers, that means trusted information delivered at unparalleled scale, with transparency built in.”

Todd Hartmann, Group Head of Data & Feeds, LSEG, said: “This is about bringing the strength of LSEG’s trusted data together with Reuters editorial oversight and responsible use of AI. By extending reliable, structured earnings coverage to thousands more public companies, we are helping customers, from asset managers to retail investors, act with greater speed, confidence, and clarity.”

By automating data ingestion and summarisation, Super Summaries extend coverage beyond blue chips to include small and mid‑cap companies without sacrificing rigour. The result is faster first-looks, broader reach and greater clarity for time‑pressed professionals. More features and sections will be added as the offering grows.

Super Summaries are available via LSEG Workspace and feeds and can be found alongside company alerts.

About Reuters

Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the leading global provider of business, financial and world news, reaching billions of people worldwide every day. Leveraging industry expertise and cutting-edge technology and tools, Reuters global team of trusted journalists delivers fast, accurate and fact-based news, insight and analysis to financial market professionals exclusively via LSEG products, to the world’s media organizations and to professionals via industry events and Reuters.com. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity and freedom from bias. For more information, visit Reuters.com.

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ over 26,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific.

LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.

