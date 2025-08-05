LSEG has expanded its Advanced Dealing peer-to-peer electronic messaging service within LSEG Workspace to base metals markets in major global financial centers, offering a secure, compliant and efficient solution for modern metals trading.

Building on LSEG’s presence in FX and precious metals, Advanced Dealing now connects Workspace users to a global metals network, leveraging LSEG’s pre-trade data, research, and analytics. The initial rollout supports outright, average and carry trades in key jurisdictions, including the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, India and Japan.

Chris Evans, Head of Metals, LSEG, said:

“We are upgrading Advanced Dealing so metals trading communities can now enjoy the same benefits as the FX markets. Data from Advanced Dealing’s dedicated trading tab can now pass directly to back offices and be stored for record keeping, minimising errors and saving valuable time for users.”

Advanced Dealing improves trading efficiency through AI-driven automation, which extracts key trade details from conversations to generate structured tickets that connect with downstream applications.

To learn more, visit LSEG Expands Advancing Dealing to base metals market.

