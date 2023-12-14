MAURITANIA - LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) has been selected by the Banque Centrale de Mauritanie (BCM) to support its Financial Infrastructure Modernization Programme, a project financed by the African Development Bank.

This transformative initiative is set to transfigure Mauritania's financial landscape by upgrading its primary and secondary trading workflow and infrastructure. This shift will encompass auctions, interbank trading, price discovery, and market surveillance, offering robust reporting capabilities to the central bank.

Mr. Mohamed Lemine DHEHBY, Governor of the Banque Centrale de Mauritanie (BCM), expressed, "Our partnership with LSEG marks a significant step in the ongoing enhancement of Mauritania's financial market. The Financial Infrastructure Modernization Program will bolster the market's capabilities and facilitate its seamless integration into the global financial system."

Commenting on this collaboration, Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by the Banque Centrale de Mauritanie to support them in this important journey. The implementation of advanced technology and streamlined processes is expected to drive efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance transparency. This will ultimately benefit the entire financial community and enable Mauritania to be more competitive on the international stage.”

About BCM:

The Central Bank of Mauritania (BCM) is Mauritania's national monetary institution, responsible for formulating and implementing monetary policy. BCM established by law W 73-118 of May 30, 1973, operates as an autonomous public institution with a pivotal role in ensuring price stability and overseeing monetary and exchange policies within the country. The BCM diligently manages monetary issuance, foreign exchange reserves, and the payment system, while also regulating financial institutions to uphold the nation's financial stability. In its capacity as the state’s cashier, the BCM executes various governmental functions, adhering strictly to established regulations and laws.

‏About LSEG

‏LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world’s financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 23,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG’s ticker symbol is LSEG.‏

