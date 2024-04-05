DUBAI, UAE – LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM) have announced a collaboration to help provide investors with access to tools and information to enhance the visibility and understanding of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Through this initiative, LSEG’s Workspace will become a platform for exclusive content generated by AFCM members. It will include comprehensive market research, analytical reports, insightful infographics, expert commentary, and interactive charts from over ten Middle Eastern exchanges. It will also feature the dissemination of financial information through the well-established Zawya news channels, further broadening investor understanding of the MENA capital markets.

Rami El-Dokany, Secretary General of AFCM, commented on the collaboration, "LSEG's historical relationship with Arab stock exchanges has been instrumental in knowledge sharing and regional market growth. This collaboration is set to broaden our reach and impact, allowing us to connect with a diverse array of investors, analysts, and stakeholders, and to cast light on the emerging trends and sectoral performance of MENA’s capital markets.”

Nadim Najjar, Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, LSEG, added, “This initiative marks a new chapter in the sharing of insights of Arab capital markets to a global investor landscape. With this collaboration, AFCM and LSEG can make significant contributions to the enhancement and development of the MENA region's capital market ecosystem."

