Abu Dhabi, UAE – Embark on a fun journey with your children as you explore, discover, and unlock the secrets hidden within the dome stars at Louvre Abu Dhabi. "The Secret of the Dome Stars" combines the excitement of a treasure hunt with storytelling, creating an adventure that is fun for families and children aged 6 to 12. Designed specifically for the museum, this location-based game can only be played inside the permanent galleries. Get ready to solve puzzles, uncover clues, and bond with your family like never before in this captivating and innovative game.

The game is a WebApp, easily accessible via a link or QR code in the museum, with no need for app store downloads. Visitors can play using their own devices (smartphones or tablets). During the early stages of the game development, we invited families from the community with their children to test part of the game and share their feedback. Their input was a valuable asset that helped us in improving the game before launching it. A total of 19 families and 34 children participated in this test over three days.

The Secret of the Dome Stars invites players to immerse themselves in a hidden, imaginative world within the museum. Available in Arabic, English, and French and free of charge, it offers an adventure with the guidance of Volpi, a friendly Sand Fox, participants set out on a mission to restore the Dome's energy by collecting 12 unique stars hidden throughout the galleries. Solving puzzles sharpens young visitors’ observation skills and promotes learning through play. The game is free of charge, and entry into the museum is free for under-18s. Don’t miss out on the ultimate family adventure this summer!

Date: July 2024 onwards

Timing: Flexible, during museum hours

Format: WebApp accessible via personal devices

Duration: 45-60 minutes

Game Highlights: