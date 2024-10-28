The programme offers scholars exclusive access to its state-of-the-art facilities

Applications are now open for international scholars until 10 January 2025

©Department of Culture and Tourism-Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Louvre Abu Dhabi has launched its new Fellowships and Grants Programme, an initiative designed to foster groundbreaking research in art and history by inviting scholars and museum professionals from around the world to participate. The programme aims to inspire innovative insights, facilitate cross-cultural dialogue, and uncover fresh perspectives within the international art landscape.

Centred around three core thematic axes, ‘Global History of Museums and Collections’, ‘Circulation of Styles, Images and Texts’ and ‘Precious Materials and Routes of Exchange’, the programme will delve into essential topics in art history in an extension of the museum’s research endeavours. This initiative marks a significant step in Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting and advancing art history research on a global scale.

The museum will employ its leading research facilities, which include the Resource Centre, the Conservation Centre, and the state-of-the-art Scientific Laboratory for artwork material analysis—the first of its kind in the Gulf region—to allow scholars to drive innovative research. The programme will organise symposiums, workshops, and publications designed to foster meaningful dialogue and share knowledge about its extensive collections, while exploring broader themes in art history and heritage science. The museum aims to cultivate a vibrant academic community and enhance understanding of the cultural narratives embedded within its artworks, which underscores Louvre Abu Dhabi’s commitment to becoming a global hub for scholarship and research.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “An important element of Abu Dhabi’s transformation into a global cultural centre is its role as hub for research and knowledge exchange. While they remain rooted in a regional context, it is vital that our cultural institutions are plugged in to the global discourse, benefitting from diverse viewpoints and perspectives. This grant programme will bring talent from around the world to Abu Dhabi, helping to generate fresh insights into topics which reflect our shared humanity.”

Fellowships and institutional grants

To start the Fellowships and Grants Programme, Louvre Abu Dhabi is offering short- and long-term fellowships that will provide vital support to both local and international scholars in their research projects. These fellowships come with substantial financial awards, offering AED 85,000 for short-term fellows (three months) and AED 245,000 for long-term fellows (nine months).

In 2025, the programme will launch institutional grants aimed at fostering collaborative research projects between Louvre Abu Dhabi and other cultural institutions, including museums, research centres, and universities. These grants are intended to support initiatives that further the museum’s mission of promoting cultural exchange and dialogue.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said “Launching this programme is a natural extension of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s mission to be a universal museum, one that not only collects and displays the world’s artistic heritage but also actively contributes to its preservation and understanding. By providing scholars with the resources and support needed to conduct pioneering research, we are reaffirming our commitment to deepening global knowledge and fostering cross-cultural dialogue.”

Dr. Guilhem André, Director of Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, added: “In launching Louvre Abu Dhabi's fellowship and grants programme, we want to collaborate with scholars and institutions worldwide, offering essential support for researchers and museum professionals. This initiative will enable them to engage deeply with Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collections and contribute meaningfully to the global discourse on art, heritage and museum studies.”

Key themes of the programme

Researchers and scholars specialising in Art History, Archaeology, Museum Studies, Heritage Science, Conservation, and associated domains are encouraged to submit proposals aligned with one of the three thematic axes:

Global History of Museums and Collections: Investigates the development of collections and museums on a global scale. Using Louvre Abu Dhabi as a focal point, it examines the varied experiences of curating, audience engagement, and art display in the Arab world and beyond, spanning all five continents. Key topics include the exploration of how the concept of the “universal museum” is conceived, perceived, and articulated worldwide, along with the interlinked histories and collections of museums.

Circulation of Styles, Images, and Texts: Examines the circulation of objects, artistic styles, images, and texts from the 2nd millennium onward. It delves into the evolution and spread of forms, techniques, and themes, as well as the impact of cross-cultural exchanges on the dissemination of artworks in various cultural contexts. Projects are encouraged to challenge conventional notions of cultural hierarchies and may address topics such as cultural transfers in art history, transnational pathways of artistic circulation, and the concept of multiple modernities, among others.

Precious Materials and Routes of Exchange: Focuses on the materiality of artworks within the Louvre Abu Dhabi collection, reflecting influences from both East and West and highlighting the importance of historical trade routes like the Silk Road, as well as terrestrial and maritime exchanges. Projects within this axis should explore how trade and cultural interactions have influenced the use of precious materials over time, aiming to recontextualise artworks across different eras and cultures, while illuminating the evolving concepts of rarity, beauty, wealth, and value.

Application process and timeline

Applications are now open until 10 January 2025, and the selected applicants will be announced in March 2025. A committee of distinguished museum representatives and experts will oversee the selection process and thoroughly evaluate all submissions, with interviews potentially conducted as part of the review. Proposals must be submitted online through the museum’s website and must be in English. For any questions regarding the application process, please contact research@louvreabudhabi.ae.

Louvre Abu Dhabi’s operating hours

Museum: Open: 10 am – 6.30 pm (Tuesday – Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 8.30 pm (Friday - Sunday); closed on Monday.

Dome: Open: 10 am – midnight (Tuesday - Sunday) - last entry 11 pm; closed on Monday.

Museum Café: Open: 10 am – 7 pm (Tuesday - Thursday); extended hours: 10 am – 9 pm (Friday – Sunday). Closed on Monday.

Art Lounge: Open: 3 pm – 12 am (last order 11 pm); closed on Monday and during summer.

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi and Marta Bar: Open: 12 pm – 12 am (last orders at 10 pm) (Tuesday – Thursday, Sunday); weekends: 12 pm – 1 am (last order at 10.30 pm) (Friday – Saturday); closed on Monday.

Aptitude Café: Open: 9 am – 10 pm (daily including Monday)

Follow Louvre Abu Dhabi on social media: Facebook (Louvre Abu Dhabi), Twitter (@LouvreAbuDhabi) and Instagram (@LouvreAbuDhabi) #LouvreAbuDhabi.

For more information on Louvre Abu Dhabi’s acquisitions policies and principles, visit our website.

ABOUT LOUVRE ABU DHABI

Created by an exceptional agreement between the governments of Abu Dhabi and France, Louvre Abu Dhabi was designed by Jean Nouvel and opened on Saadiyat Island in November 2017. The museum is inspired by traditional Islamic architecture and its monumental dome creates a rain of light effect and a unique social space that brings people together.

Louvre Abu Dhabi celebrates the universal creativity of mankind and invites audiences to see humanity in a new light. Through its innovative curatorial approach, the museum focuses on building understanding across cultures: through stories of human creativity that transcend civilisations, geographies, and times.

The museum’s growing collection is unparalleled in the region and spans thousands of years of human history, including prehistoric tools, artefacts, religious texts, iconic paintings, and contemporary artworks. The permanent collection is supplemented by rotating loans from 19 French partner institutions, regional and international museums.

Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testing ground for new ideas in a globalised world and champions new generations of cultural leaders. Its international exhibitions, programmeming and Children’s Museum are inclusive platforms that connect communities and offer enjoyment for all.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AND TOURISM – ABU DHABI

The Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

ABOUT SAADIYAT CULTURAL DISTRICT

Home to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abrahamic Family House and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District is one of the greatest concentrations of cultural institutions.

Saadiyat Cultural District is a global platform, emanating from a rich cultural heritage, celebrating traditions, and advancing equitable culture. It is an embodiment of empowerment, showcasing museums, collections, and narratives that supports the region’s heritage while promoting a diverse global cultural landscape.

Saadiyat Cultural District is a testament to Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving heritage while embracing a forward-looking vision. The District invites the world to engage with diverse cultures, fostering dialogue exchange, and offers a global cultural space that supports the region and the global South.