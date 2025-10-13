Cairo – L’Oréal Egypt, a leading company in the cosmetics and dermatological skincare industry, held the 10th edition of its annual “Skin & Hair Summit 2025”, reaffirming its commitment to advancing research, innovation, and education in the field of dermatology. The event brought together hundreds of experts, physicians, and pharmacists to explore the latest scientific breakthroughs and developments in skin and hair health.

Science at the Heart of L’Oréal’s Vision

Speaking at the summit, Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, General Manager of L’Oréal’s Dermatological Beauty Division in Egypt, emphasized the company’s scientific foundations and purpose-driven innovation, stating:

“L’Oréal was born from science — founded by a visionary chemist. Since then, science has remained at the heart of who we are. At L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty, we lead evidence-based innovation — from pioneering research and rigorous clinical studies to close collaboration with healthcare professionals worldwide and here in Egypt. Our commitment to the Egyptian market translates this heritage into tangible impact: making advanced dermatological solutions more accessible, supporting specialized oncology and dermatology care, and equipping doctors with the essential tools they need through multiple partnerships.”

Japhet-Sibboni further underlined that the division’s work in Egypt embodies L’Oréal’s three core pillars: science, education and empowerment, and social impact, which together drive the company’s mission to improve quality of life through dermatological innovation.

A Decade of Collaboration and Impact

Since its launch in 2016 with just 250 dermatology experts, the Skin & Hair Summit has evolved into a leading regional platform for scientific exchange and professional collaboration. The 2025 edition welcomed over 800 participants, including dermatologists, pharmacists, and medical professionals from major Egyptian universities and healthcare institutions, as well as a distinguished lineup of international speakers.

Over the past decade, the summit has become an essential meeting point not only for Egypt but also across the Arab region — showcasing the most recent research developments and fostering meaningful discussions that elevate dermatological practice and patient care.

L’Oréal’s Broader Commitment to Dermatological Advancement in Egypt

On the sidelines of the event, L’Oréal Egypt held a press briefing to discuss its contributions to Egypt’s beauty and healthcare sectors and its role in bringing global expertise to the local market.

During the event, the company announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between its Dermatological Beauty Division and the Egyptian Healthcare Authority, aiming to enhance the quality and accessibility of dermatological healthcare nationwide.

Additionally, L’Oréal revealed the launch of a new Dermato-Oncology Unit at Baheya Foundation, in partnership with La Roche-Posay, under the corporate social responsibility initiative “Fight With Care”, led by Professor Rehab Hegazy. This initiative represents a major step toward offering integrated support for cancer patients throughout their treatment journey.

Empowering Medical Professionals and Promoting Responsible Digital Education

The summit also featured the third edition of the “E-Derms Academy”, designed to empower dermatologists to create accurate, ethical medical content across digital platforms. The sessions encouraged collaboration with retailers and pharmacists, focusing on sustainability, enhancing consumer experience, and developing complementary therapeutic education.

L’Oréal’s Vision for Egypt

Mohamed El Arabi, Chairman of L’Oréal Egypt, stated:

“Our mission at L’Oréal is clear — to create beauty that moves the world. Guided by our scientific expertise, innovative mindset, and social responsibility, we are shaping the future of beauty and health. This 10th Skin & Hair Summit perfectly reflects our commitment to empowering the medical community, enhancing skin health, and driving positive change for patients, society, and the entire beauty industry in Egypt.”