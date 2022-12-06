DUBAI, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced an agreement to provide 1292MW of PV modules to Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for two solar projects under construction in Saudi Arabia. LONGi VP Dennis She and A. Ravindran, Senior Vice President and Head of the Renewables Strategic Business Group at L&T, jointly signed the agreement, involving two Saudi Arabian projects for which L&T is acting as EPC, at an event held in Dubai.

The first, located in Jeddah and part of REPDO round II, has a capacity of 388MW, with the second, located in the industrial city of Sudair, having a total capacity of 1500MW, for which LONGi was awarded a contract for the first 904MW. Both projects are in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which intends to expand renewable energy's contribution to the Kingdom's energy mix.

"LONGi looks forward to working with L&T not only to support the Kingdom on its journey towards clean energy by 2030, but also to explore further collaboration in the Middle East and other regions,' commented VP She.

"LONGi, with its high quality products, has been a long-term solutions provider to L&T and we hugely value our relationship", added Mr. Ravindran. "LONGi and L&T have also collaborated in making a significant contribution to the Middle East's renewable potential by enabling more and more regions to benefit from clean energy solutions. We look forward to reaching closer levels of cooperation on further projects across India and the Middle East."

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is a multinational Indian group that operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for over eight decades.

L&T is engaged with the entire spectrum of services from design to delivery of projects for core and high-impact sectors of the economy. The Company's manufacturing footprint extends across eight countries in addition to India. L&T has several international offices and a supply chain that extends around the globe. L&T believes in leveraging new technologies for a wider portfolio of green products. Characterised by professionalism, high standards of corporate governance and sustainability, the company has developed Green Products and Services Portfolio.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en