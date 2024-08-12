Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Longevity Hub, the pioneering performance and recovery habitat, dedicated to empowering individuals to 'Age Well and Live Better', proudly announces the launch of its groundbreoneaking Advanced Quantum Scan, the first of its kind in the Middle East. This revolutionary, non-invasive diagnostic technology is set to transform the way individuals understand and optimize their health and well-being, offering unprecedented insights into the body’s energetic, physical, and emotional states.

Utilizing principles of quantum physics, the Advanced Quantum Scan combines biometrics, molecular-level assessments, and voice frequency analysis to deliver a comprehensive health assessment. The scan evaluates at a molecular level and examines the body’s entire frequency in addition to voice frequencies, providing detailed insights into Food and Environmental Intolerances, Sensitivities around Nutrition + Vitamins, Mineral Analysis Toxicities, Heavy metals, Hormone and Digestive Imbalances, Reactivity to Virus, Bacteria, Fungi and Parasites, Energy field Chakras and Stress Factors. Unlike traditional protocols, which focus primarily on physical well-being, the Advanced Quantum Scan offers insights into physical, mental, and emotional well-being, embodying Longevity’s holistic approach to health.

“This investment underscores our commitment to our customers and partners to always provide them with world class wellbeing science and technology. I am very proud of our rapidly growing community”, said Dani Afiouni, Founder and CEO of Longevity Wellness Hub. “This technology represents a significant leap forward in non-invasive diagnostic techniques, offering our clients a wealth of information and actionable insights to take charge of their own wellbeing and we will provide them with the tools they need to thrive everyday. At Longevity, we believe that true wellness encompasses not just physical health but also mental and emotional balance. The Quantum Scan allows us to provide a wealth of personalised actionable insights and tailored wellness plans that address all aspects of our clients' well-being, setting a new standard in holistic wellness.”

The launch of the Advanced Quantum Scan further solidifies Longevity Wellness Hub’s position as a leader in the wellness industry, providing unique and effective solutions to help people " Age Well and Live Better." In addition to the Quantum Scan, Longevity Wellness Hub offers a range of advanced technologies and therapies, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Red Light Therapy, Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, and Cold Water Immersion. These services work synergistically to support recovery, enhance athletic performance, and promote overall health.

Founded in 2019 by avid explorer and athlete Dani Afiouni, Longevity Wellness Hub is dedicated to helping individuals "Age Well and Live Better." As a pioneer in the wellness industry, Longevity operates a unique three-way business model: a wellness hub, a manufacturer of the #1 ice bath in the region, and the world's first ice bath mobile unit. The Hub combines cutting-edge technology, scientific know-how, and personalized data to empower clients to take control of their well-being.

Experience the future of wellness with Longevity Wellness Hub’s Advanced Quantum Scan – the first of its kind in the Middle East, now available to all seeking a deeper understanding of their health.

For more information, visit https://www.longevity-sports.com/ or visit @longevity.wellness.hub on Instagram

Longevity Hub is a pioneering alternative wellness habitat that empowers individuals to Age Well and Live Better through a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, expert knowledge, and holistic approaches. As the first business in the region to operate a 3-way business model, Longevity encompasses a wellness hub, a manufacturer of the region's #1 ice bath, and the first business to launch the first and only ice bath mobile unit in the region. Additionally, Longevity is the first in the region to combine performance, wellness methods and scanning and analytics technology and methods.

Longevity offers a range of innovative protocols and services, including Hyperbaric Oxygen, Hypoxic Altitude, Red Light Therapy, Full Spectrum Light Therapy, Sound and Light Frequency Therapy, Ionic Hydrotherapy, Cold Water Immersion Ice Bath, Infrared Sauna, Compression Lymphatic Drainage, Magnetic Field Stimulation, and Quantum Body Scanning, all aimed at helping individuals proactively manage their health.

In its 5-year journey, Longevity has developed long-standing partnerships with key UAE brands, including Dubai Police, Emirates Platinum, and Abu Dhabi Adnoc Marathon, among others. These partnerships underscore Longevity's commitment to promoting wellness and fostering a healthier community.

