Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Longevity Wellness Hub, the pioneering alternative wellness destination that empowers individuals to Age Well and Live Better, is set to expand its footprint across the GCC with the launch of several state-of-the-art facilities. The expansion includes wellness hubs in Al Qudra, DIFC, The Palm Jumeirah, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in Longevity’s mission to make holistic, personalized wellness more accessible across the region.

Founded in 2019 by athlete and explorer Dani Afiouni, Longevity Wellness Hub has consistently redefined wellness by blending advanced technology with expert knowledge and tailored health solutions. With its innovative three-way business model, featuring a wellness hub, the region’s leading ice bath manufacturer, and a mobile ice bath unit, Longevity sets the standard for personalized, data-driven wellness.

The five new upcoming hubs, set to open by Q2 2025, will bring Longevity’s comprehensive wellness approach to key locations across the GCC. These facilities will offer a perfect balance between cutting-edge technologies, such as Quantum Body Scanning, Red Light Therapy, and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and holistic and fitness methods, including Lagree fitness classes, breathwork sessions, and functional training. Each new hub will cater to the specific needs of its community, providing a one-stop destination for proactive health management through innovative therapies and holistic practices, ensuring that Longevity remains the go-to space for all your wellness needs.

“At Longevity, we focus on more than just extending life; we are committed to enhancing the quality of life,” said Dani Afiouni, Founder of Longevity Wellness Hub. “Our new hubs will provide access to cutting-edge wellness technologies, enabling individuals to take proactive control of their well-being. Whether it's through Quantum Body Scanning or our advanced ice bath treatments, these facilities will support the complete wellness journey, from physical recovery to mental clarity. We are thrilled to extend our reach across the GCC and help more people integrate proactive health solutions into their lives.”

Each hub will serve as a sanctuary for wellness, offering customized programs and therapies aimed at supporting long-term health. From sports recovery-focused centers like Al Qudra to full-service urban wellness hubs in DIFC and Riyadh, Longevity’s expansion will cater to a diverse range of needs while maintaining its core philosophy of holistic well-being.

Longevity Wellness Hub’s growth aligns with the UAE's increasing emphasis on health and wellness, championed by initiatives such as the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 and The National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031. These efforts aim to enhance the quality of life in the UAE by promoting active lifestyles, mental well-being, and positive thinking. By bringing its advanced wellness solutions to more locations, Longevity is proud to support these national goals and contribute to a healthier, more active society.

For more information, visit https://www.longevity-sports.com/ or visit @longevity.wellness.hub on Instagram

About Longevity Hub:

Longevity Wellness Hub is a pioneering alternative wellness habitat that empowers individuals to Age Well and Live Better through a unique blend of cutting-edge technology, expert knowledge, holistic approaches, and fitness-focused activations. As the first business in the region to operate a 3-way business model, Longevity encompasses a wellness hub, a manufacturer of the region's #1 ice bath, and the first business to launch the region's only mobile ice bath unit. Additionally, Longevity is the first in the region to combine performance wellness methods with advanced scanning and analytics technology.

Longevity offers a diverse range of innovative protocols and services, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, Hypoxic Altitude Training, Red Light Therapy, Full Spectrum Light Therapy, Sound and Light Frequency Therapy, Ionic Hydrotherapy, Cold Water Immersion Ice Bath, Infrared Sauna, Compression Lymphatic Drainage, Magnetic Field Stimulation, Quantum Body Scanning, and more—all designed to help individuals proactively manage their health. The hub also serves as a space for fitness activities such as Lagree, yoga, and functional training, further enhancing its holistic wellness offerings.

In its 5-year journey, Longevity has developed long-standing partnerships with key UAE brands, including Dubai Police, Emirates Platinum, and Abu Dhabi Adnoc Marathon. These collaborations highlight Longevity's dedication to promoting wellness, fitness, and fostering a healthier community.

