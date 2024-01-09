Crowned by a Franck Muller clock, the structure epitomizes unmatched craftsmanship and innovation.

With pricing starting at AED 1.6 million, London Gate introduces a flexible payment plan with a reasonable 40/60 structure.

The project has a sales value of AED 2 Billion and London Gate will roll out projects worth over AED 8 Billion in Dubai this year.

Dubai, UAE: London Gate, UAE’s premium real estate developer and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer, hosted a grand event to unveil the iconic Franck Muller Aeternitas – The World's Tallest Branded Residential Clocktower. This architectural marvel, situated in Dubai Marina, marks a transformative moment in luxury living in the UAE with a sales value estimated at over AED 2 billion.

Rising to an impressive height of 450 meters, Franck Muller Aeternitas sets a new global benchmark for opulent living, with breathtaking panoramic views. Crowned by a Franck Muller clock, the structure epitomizes unmatched craftsmanship and innovation, symbolizing the pinnacle of luxury and sophistication.

“Ever since our launch in Dubai we have been focused on bringing iconic additions to the Dubai skyline. The Franck Muller Aeternitas is not just a residence by London Gate but our commitment to craftsmanship, architecture, and an exclusive lifestyle. In a strategic partnership with Franck Muller, we promise to revolutionize luxury living and redefine the skyline to introduce a legacy for years to come. This iconic tower will offer unparalleled views of the Dubai Marina with each detail reflecting our shared values of precision, innovation, and heritage for our discerning clientele. We are committed to continue bringing the best-in-class residential projects to Dubai by rolling out exclusive properties worth over AED 8 Billion this year in Dubai,” stated Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate.

Standing tall at 106 floors, the tower will redefine the Dubai skyline and house an exclusive range of residences by London Gate, including the extravagant Sky Mansions, Sky villas and meticulously designed one, two and three-bedroom residences. Each living space is designed to bring alive exclusive elegance. With pricing starting at AED 1.6 million, London Gate has partnered with the award-winning One Broker Group to introduce a flexible payment plan with a reasonable 40/60 structure, ensuring accessibility to this unparalleled luxury experience.

Strategically located in Dubai Marina, Franck Muller Aeternitas provides a prestigious waterfront address that seamlessly combines the tranquility of waterfront living with the vibrant energy of one of the city's most iconic districts. Surrounded by prime destinations such as Palm Jumeirah and conveniently accessible to malls, airports, and golf courses, the location is truly unparalleled. In addition, Franck Muller Aeternitas is designed to deliver an exceptional lifestyle experience, featuring amenities ranging from a Zen garden, cigar lounge and library, to a private cinema, spa, yoga room and private 24/7 concierge services. These are few among many other lifestyle features and details carefully curated to offer an exclusive residential living befitting an elite audience.

"At Franck Muller, time is our canvas, and Franck Muller Aeternitas in collaboration with London Gate is a masterpiece that transcends the ordinary. This iconic clocktower symbolizes the dedication to exceptional craftsmanship and innovation our brand has always been known for. This iconic tower is yet another pursuit for timeless elegance. Franck Muller Aeternitas tower narrates a story of opulence, setting new heights in the realm of luxury living,” said Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller.

The grand handover of Franck Muller Aeternitas will be in Q2 2027, marking the commencement of an unparalleled era of luxury living in the heart of Dubai Marina.

-Ends-

About London Gate

London Gate is a pioneering real estate developer dedicated to transforming Dubai’s skyline through architectural innovation, design excellence, and a relentless pursuit of quality. With a rich portfolio of exceptional developments, London Gate embodies the essence of luxury living by seamlessly blending London’s timeless elegance with Dubai’s urban dynamism.

They have announced plans to deliver 2,000 high-end residential units across prime locations in Dubai over the next six months. The key upcoming projects that promise ‘Extraordinary Living’ include sold-out projects like Nadine I & II and Maya V.

For more information please visit https://londongate.ae/

About One Broker Group

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE – One Broker Group (OBG) is the exclusive sales partner for London Gate developments.