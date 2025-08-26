The award recognises the Beyond 2030 – Navigating the Next Normal programme, designed to equip senior leaders with the strategic capabilities to deliver on Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – London Business School (LBS) has been awarded a Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award in its Executive Education’s Learning & Development category for Best Use of a Blended Learning Programme.

The award, achieved in partnership with the Academy for Developing Administrative Leaders (ADAL), powered by the Institute of Public Administration, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, recognises the Beyond 2030 - Navigating the Next Normal programme. Designed for senior leaders across government and semi-government sectors in Saudi Arabia, the programme equips leaders with the strategic mindset and capabilities needed to deliver on the ambitions of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and beyond.

Professor Florin Vasvari, Executive Dean, Executive Education, Middle East and General Manager of the Riyadh Office at London Business School, said, “We are delighted to be recognised with this Gold Award for our work with ADAL. This programme demonstrates how powerful partnerships and innovative blended learning design can enable senior leaders to meet the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Helen Kerkentzes, Associate Dean of Executive Education and fellow General Manager of the Riyadh Office, added, "We are proud to support the development of human capital and leadership capabilities that drive progress across multiple sectors. By partnering with ADAL to design and deliver this blended programme, we are helping equip leaders with the skills and insights needed to make a meaningful impact, contributing to the broader ambitions of the Kingdom in a way that aligns with our mission of advancing leadership and talent globally."

Dr. Abdullah Hafiz, Deputy Director General for Leadership Development and Partnerships at the Institute of Public Administration, said, “This recognition is closely aligned with the Institute of Public Administration’s transformation strategy, in which ADAL plays a pivotal role as the Kingdom’s national hub for leadership development. Our partnership with London Business School exemplifies how strategic global collaborations can translate into innovative programmes that empower leaders, strengthen institutional capability, and ensure sustainable impact in support of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

Mr. Abdulrahman Alshehri, Acting CEO and General Manager of Leadership Development & Assessment at ADAL, said, “This award is a testament to the excellence of our collaboration with London Business School and to ADAL’s commitment to delivering high-impact leadership development solutions. The Beyond 2030 programme reflects our focus on equipping government leaders with the skills, vision, and agility to navigate complexity, deliver on national priorities, and contribute to the sustainable success of Vision 2030 and beyond.”

This Gold Award highlights London Business School’s commitment to delivering transformative, high-impact learning journeys that combine academic rigour, global insight, and practical application.

Looking ahead, LBS is deepening its commitment to the region with the establishment of a new Riyadh Office, which will serve as the School’s executive education hub in Saudi Arabia. The office will expand access to world-class learning opportunities, strengthen partnerships with government and business, and support the Kingdom’s vision for leadership and innovation.

About London Business School

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world. As well as its main campus in London, London Business School has a campus in Dubai, and a presence in three additional international cities – New York, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today’s business challenges and connects them with many of the world’s leading thinkers. The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in more than 157 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School’s 259 faculty members come from over 30 countries. They cover seven subject areas: accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

www.london.edu

For media enquiries, reach out to us at lbs@manaraglobal.com.