Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Lomina.AI, a platform designed to help content creators sell personalized merchandise, successfully exhibited at LEAP 2025 from February 9th to 12th in Riyadh. The event provided an opportunity for Lomina.AI to showcase its influencer-first monetization solution, designed specifically for micro- and macro-influencers looking to take ownership of their brand and revenue streams. The Lomina.AI team engaged with a diverse audience, demonstrating how its platform empowers creators—rather than brands—to build and scale their merchandise business seamlessly.

Through an AI-powered, user-friendly interface, the platform connects creators with its skilled designers and manufacturing partners, enabling them to launch custom merchandise on their terms, with full creative control. Unlike traditional influencer marketing platforms that focus on brand collaborations, Lomina.AI is built with creators at its core, providing them with the tools to establish independent, scalable businesses without relying on sponsorships.

“LEAP 2025 was an important moment for us. The interest from investors and influencers—both new and established—highlights the demand for simple and accessible creator monetization solutions. Lomina.AI is redefining influencer commerce by putting creators first, giving them the ability to build their own brand equity rather than promoting someone else’s,” said Mubarak AlKindi, Founder of Lomina.AI.

"At Lomina.AI, we don’t just enable influencer monetization—we partner with influencers to champion their independence. Our platform provides them with a seamless way to design, customize, and sell their own merchandise, free from financial burdens or brand limitations. By connecting them with our skilled designers and reliable manufacturing partners, we simplify the entire journey from concept to delivery, ensuring that every stakeholder—from creators to suppliers—is part of a collaborative ecosystem built for success," added Mubarak AlKindi, Founder of Lomina.AI.

Building on the momentum from LEAP 2025, Lomina.AI is set to make its official debut at Web Summit, unveiling its game-changing platform to the world.

About Lomina.AI

Lomina.AI is an AI-powered influencer commerce platform designed to empower creators—not brands. We partner with influencers to help them take control of their brand, monetizing their creativity without dependence on sponsorships. By integrating advanced AI for design curation, audience insights, and automated fulfillment, Lomina.AI streamlines the end-to-end merchandising process, allowing influencers to monetize their brand on their own terms. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with expansion plans across the Arab world, Lomina.AI is redefining the creator economy by shifting the power from brands to influencers, unlocking new revenue opportunities.