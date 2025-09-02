Transaction to take sustainability-focused AUM through USD 10bn

Geneva: Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) and Ownership Capital are pleased to announce the signing of heads of terms for the integration of Ownership Capital, a leading long-horizon equity manager, into LOIM’s wider sustainability business, subject to final agreement and regulatory approvals.

Ownership Capital is a Dutch asset manager with a long-term investment focus. The investment approach is built on deep analysis of material sustainability factors and active ownership engagement to catalyse corporate and sustainability improvements, aiming to deliver superior long-term returns. The strategy was originally conceived in 2008, and the investment team is led by Otto van Buul.

With the close of the transaction, LOIM’s sustainable offering will reach the important milestone of USD 10bn under management, across risk-aware and high-conviction strategies, including internal products and a closely aligned external offering where it serves as the primary distributor.

The transaction demonstrates LOIM’s unswerving commitment to the growing, differentiated field of sustainable investing, and its important role as a major player and consolidator in the market.

LOIM is a global asset manager with USD 78bn in assets under management, across its core, alternatives and sustainability divisions – the latter focused exclusively on sustainable investment offerings, reflecting the strong conviction of the investment house in the significance of environmental, social and digital transitions on equity markets and asset allocation.

The combination of Ownership Capital’s capabilities with those of LOIM is expected to strengthen both sides, bringing together complementary resources and insights. LOIM’s proprietary, forward-looking research, its analysis of system changes to a more sustainable economy, and its expert networks will support both teams as a means of identifying new opportunities and sources of alpha. In parallel, Ownership Capital brings a differentiated culture of deeply engaged ownership and research, to complement the bottom-up insights of both firms.

Commenting on the proposed transaction, Jean-Pascal Porcherot, Managing Partner of Lombard Odier Group and Co-head of LOIM, said: “The integration of Ownership Capital is a sign of our continued commitment to sustainable investing, and our conviction in investment approaches supported by deep research. The financial significance of root issues facing our economic model continue to be misunderstood by markets, creating investable opportunities that we believe Otto’s team and its long-term and engaged ownership approach is supremely well-placed to understand.”

Otto van Buul, Chief Investment Officer for Ownership Capital, said “Lombard Odier shares our forward-looking perspective on sustainability and long-term value creation. This partnership is a natural alignment of philosophies, and we are confident it will enhance our collective investment capabilities.”

LOIM and Ownership Capital believe that broadening market conditions and the continued need for sustainable solutions is creating a resurgence in sustainable, global equities.

The integration of Ownership Capital’s strategy will complement LOIM’s existing sustainability-focused offerings, which range from diversified, systematic strategies focused on decarbonisation, to a thematic offering around climate, nature and social opportunities, and more diversified sustainable global equities strategies.

About Lombard Odier IM

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is the institutional asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, wholly owned and funded by its Partners since its establishment in 1796.

We provide a range of investment solutions to a diverse group of long-term oriented clients. Our heritage, and our combination of the best of conservatism and innovation, keeps us well positioned to create lasting value for our clients. Our investment capabilities span fixed income, convertible bonds, equities, multi-asset, and alternatives. Sustainability is central to our investment philosophy; we believe it is the founding principle of long-term economic and investment outcomes and will drive returns over the long term.

With around 200 investment professionals, we are a global business with a network of 14 offices across Europe, Asia and North America and have assets under management of CHF 62 billion (as at 30 June 2025).

For more information: www.lombardodier.com

Contact:

Andreas Kessler Ellen Birch

Group Head of Communications Media Relations

an.kessler@lombardodier.com e.birch@lombardodier.com

