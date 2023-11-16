LogRhythm launches its new regional HQ for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa in Riyadh at Blackhat MEA 2023 to support Saudi Vision 2030 and secure the region’s digital future

Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, has expanded its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to secure and protect the country’s growing digital infrastructure. The launch of its new regional headquarters (HQ) for India, the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) in Riyadh strengthens its existing on-the-ground support for local customers, enabling them to effectively bolster their cybersecurity postures.

LogRhythm currently serves many complex environments across all verticals in the KSA, with an established base of those operating in government and public sectors. Its expanded presence in the region aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative to achieve a resilient, secure, and trusted Saudi cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity. LogRhythm’s increased local support provides its existing and prospective customers with dedicated cybersecurity tools and expertise to detect, investigate, and respond to evolving threats.

“The Kingdom has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and a rapidly developing IT sector, and this is attracting more tech companies to make the move into the region. With huge digital growth comes rising demand for cybersecurity as threat actors look to exploit this innovation,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, Vice President & General Manager IMETA, LogRhythm. “Our expanded presence in KSA enables more locally based organizations to bolster their cybersecurity posture in an increasingly interconnected world. It is fantastic to witness LogRhythm’s growth in the Middle East first-hand and we look forward to closely supporting more of our customers.”

LogRhythm’s reporting capabilities and compliance use cases make it simple and efficient to comply with the KSA’s Essential Cybersecurity Controls (ECC), further supporting Saudi Vision 2030. It enables organizations of all kinds to use one-click, out-of-the box automation to meet the minimum cybersecurity requirements for information and technology assets operating within the KSA.

“We’ve already established strong momentum in the Middle East, serving customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 2017. The launch of our new regional HQ for IMETA is a huge milestone for us as we make world-class cybersecurity solutions even easier to adopt in local markets,” said Dohaji. “The Kingdom is proactively ramping up its cybersecurity posture, and this is reflected in its Saudi Vision 2030 strategic framework. Our mission is to make compliance and threat mitigation as streamlined as possible to support this upcoming initiative.”

This news coincides with LogRhythm’s attendance at Black Hat Middle East and Africa (MEA), a leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition that takes place in Riyadh, KSA. The event is a major capacity-building platform, bringing elite level infosec professionals to the region to help ensure the goals of Vision 2030.

Visit LogRhythm on 14th – 16th November at Black Hat MEA at Booth 70.

About Black Hat MEA

Black Hat Middle East and Africa is a leading cybersecurity conference and exhibition that takes place in Riyadh, KSA, welcoming over 40,000 infosec professionals, 300+ exhibitors and 300+ world renowned speakers from over 120 countries. Learn more: blackhatmea.com/.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.