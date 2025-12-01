LogRhythm | Exabeam unveils its expanded Saudi partnership, new Riyadh office, and local hires at Black Hat MEA 2025 to support Saudi Vision 2030

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – LogRhythm | Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations, has expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia by partnering with Al Moammar Information Systems Co., one of the Kingdom’s leading IT solution providers, and launching its Customer Innovation Center in Riyadh. These commitments reinforce the Kingdom’s cybersecurity foundation and advance the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the expanded agreement, MIS and LogRhythm | Exabeam will jointly offer LogRhythm SIEM and the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform to Saudi-based organizations. The partnership will harden local defenses against digital risk through AI-driven threat detection, improved incident response automation, and proactive threat mitigation. This comes as LogRhythm | Exabeam witnesses strong business growth in the Kingdom, achieving 21% revenue growth from 2024 to 2025, with the goal to maintain high double-digit growth in 2026.

“Our strategic alliance marks a critical milestone in our mission to elevate the KSA’s cyber resilience and align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. Through our collaboration with MIS, we are hardening the Kingdom against ever-evolving threats,” said Mazen Adnan Dohaji, VP & GM, IMETA at LogRhythm | Exabeam. “We believe that true innovation comes from collaboration. Working with MIS enables us to proactively drive local security support and empower organizations to defend their digital ecosystems with AI intelligence.”

MIS is one of the largest publicly listed IT companies in KSA established in 1979, now generating over 1.2 Billion Saudi Riyal (SAR) in revenue annually. It provides integrated solutions for the information systems with outstanding quality and suitable technical products for the international standards and specifications.

“As Saudi Arabia introduces more digital touchpoints, organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats from AI-enabled threat actors and organized cybercriminals,” said Mahmoud A. Sadeak, Business Development & Partnerships Director at Al Moammar Information Systems Co. “Together with LogRhythm | Exabeam we are arming organizations in the KSA with advanced SIEM capabilities to future-proof their security defenses and protect mission-critical data.”

As part of its local investments, LogRhythm | Exabeam will open a new, expanded office in Riyadh. This will include a Customer Innovation Center to showcase advanced AI capabilities across IT, OT, and IoT. This comes after key leadership appointments as part of ongoing investment from LogRhythm | Exabeam in the Saudi market, with Sultan Alanazi appointed as Sales Director for the Defense, Royal, and Security sectors, and Maher Qahwash, as Regional Sales Director - Public Sector and BFI. In addition, Tambi Baik has been appointed as Channel Lead and Mohamed Atta as Team Lead, Solutions Engineering, KSA.

"I am so proud of our local team, whose commitment and expertise have made these incredible achievements a reality in the Kingdom. As the KSA prepares for Saudi Vision 2030, it is emerging as one of the fastest growing and most dynamic markets globally,” said Pete Harteveld, CEO of Exabeam. “Our local partnerships, investments, and leadership appointments reflect our long-term commitment to strengthening the Kingdom’s cybersecurity foundation. This is a true testament to how we’re defending critical industries in the Kingdom with future-ready threat detection, investigation, and response.”

This news aligns with LogRhythm | Exabeam attending Black Hat MEA 2025 as a Gold Sponsor. During the event, Exabeam CEO, Pete Harteveld, and Chief AI and Product Officer, Steve Wilson, will be taking part in speaker sessions, discussing how AI is advancing Saudi Arabia’s cyber landscape.

Visit LogRhythm | Exabeam on 2nd – 4th December at Black Hat MEA at Booth H1- U60.

About LogRhythm | Exabeam

LogRhythm | Exabeam is a leader in intelligence and automation that powers security operations for the world’s smartest companies. As a global cybersecurity innovator, LogRhythm | Exabeam provides industry-proven, security-focused, and flexible solutions for faster, more accurate threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR). Cutting-edge technology enhances security operations center performance, optimizing workflows and accelerating time to resolution. With consistent leadership in AI innovation and a proven track record in security information and event management (SIEM) and user behavior analytics, LogRhythm | Exabeam empowers global security teams to combat cyberthreats, mitigate risk, and streamline operations.

Real Intelligence. Real Security. Real Fast.

Learn more at www.exabeam.com