DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – At Dubai Airshow 2025, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will celebrate 50 years of partnership with the United Arab Emirates, highlighting a shared journey of innovation, interoperability and commitment to developing Emirati talent and industry.

The partnership began in 1975 with the delivery of the UAE’s first C-130 Hercules tactical airlifter and has evolved into a long-term collaboration that strengthens national defense and builds sovereign capability. This year’s airshow also marks 20 years of the UAE’s F-16 Desert Falcon program and 10 years of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in the Emirates, milestones that reflect a partnership grounded in trust, technological excellence and shared vision.

“We are strategic partners aligned with the UAE’s priorities in artificial intelligence and advanced technology. Defense innovation is high-tech innovation, and it underpins the region’s long-term stability,” said Gen. John “Mick” Nicholson (U.S. Army, Ret.), chief executive for Lockheed Martin Middle East. “For 50 years, our collaboration has advanced the UAE’s defense capabilities. As we look ahead, we will continue delivering integrated technologies that deepen interoperability, develop Emirati talent and strengthen regional security.”

At the airshow, Lockheed Martin will showcase its 21st Century Security® vision, a digitally enabled and networked approach designed to help partners respond with agility and precision across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. Immersive displays and interactive demonstrations will illustrate how artificial intelligence, autonomy and digital engineering are driving faster decision-making and greater mission effectiveness.

Airpower on Display

Lockheed Martin will present a full-scale model of the F-35 Lightning II on the flight line, offering visitors an up-close look at the world’s most advanced 5th Generation fighter and photo opportunities with the aircraft. Select invited guests will also have the chance to experience the F-35 cockpit demonstrator and learn more about the aircraft’s sensor fusion, data integration and pilot-interface technologies.

Next-Generation Autonomous Systems

Lockheed Martin will also highlight several advanced autonomous systems, including the revolutionary twin-proprotor Nomad™ VTOL UAS, the U-Hawk™ fully autonomous helicopter based on the Black Hawk platform, and the Vectis™ collaborative combat aircraft (CCA). Together, these systems reflect the company’s focus on delivering AI-enabled, multi-role systems engineered for dynamic mission requirements.

Introducing CommandIQTM: AI-Enabled Command and Control for Modern Defense

At the Dubai Airshow, Lockheed Martin will introduce CommandIQ, the complete command and control mission suite. Designed for the high-tempo, multi-domain realities of modern defense forces, it uses AI-driven optimization to fuse air, land, maritime, and cyber operations into a single, decisive picture. Built for interoperability without compromise, CommandIQ empowers partners to integrate seamlessly while maintaining full sovereignty and control.

Celebrating Emirati Talent and Innovation

Reflecting its commitment to Emiratization and STEM education, Lockheed Martin will spotlight students from the Center for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) in Abu Dhabi. These interns will present projects in artificial intelligence, robotics and simulation, demonstrating how Emirati talent is driving the nation’s technological future and contributing to its sovereign capabilities.

Thought Leadership and Global Collaboration

Lockheed Martin will also serve as a platinum sponsor of the Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference (DIACC), the official conference of Dubai Airshow. This year’s theme, “Hypersonic Edge: Re-Envisioning Airpower Across Asymmetric Spaces,” will bring together airpower leaders from around the world to discuss the future of interoperability, multi-domain operations and the role of technology in modern air defense.

Through five decades of collaboration, Lockheed Martin and the UAE have built a partnership founded on innovation, capability and shared progress, creating a safer, more connected and future-ready defense landscape for the region and beyond.

For additional information, visit our website: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/en-ae/index.html

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

Please follow @LMMiddleEast on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

Media Contact:

Johan Janssen, +971 565-333-218; johan.g.janssen@global.lmco.com