Dubai, UAE: LMD, a strategic developer renowned for creating thriving communities in Dubai, has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, to launch The Pier Residence. Located in the vibrant heart of Dubai Maritime City— Dubai’s next premier waterfront destination—this development is set to unlock promising potential for capital growth for early investors. Devmark has been appointed as the master agent for the sales and marketing of the project, which presents an unmatched lifestyle for the modern resident.

Designed by the architectural firm Arkiplan and with interiors by J2 Design from Singapore, The Pier Residence merges contemporary style with Dubai’s rich maritime heritage. The building’s facade, reminiscent of a wave’s crest, creates a striking visual that showcases serene elegance and nautical charm. Each residence is meticulously crafted with an eye for detail that echoes the tranquillity of the sea, featuring expansive windows and private balconies that extend living spaces outwards to the azure horizon—perfect for alfresco dining or enjoying the panoramic sea views. From the fluid architectural lines to the soothing hues, every element of the project is crafted to enhance the quality of life, merging waterfront serenity with the dynamic pulse of city life, located just minutes away from Downtown Dubai with fantastic connectivity to the city

The Pier Residence offers an unmatched opportunity to be part of one of Dubai’s most coveted locations. Situated adjacent to the vibrant Jumeirah district and positioned alongside highly anticipated master plans such as Mina Rashid & Yachts, Jumeirah Bay, and Dubai Islands, the development not only enjoys proximity to one of Dubai’s most dynamic areas but also provides an integrated lifestyle that captures the essence of the city’s transformation. With waterfront properties in established communities currently commanding prices over AED 5,000 per square foot, The Pier Residence promises significant capital appreciation and ensures a vibrant and connected community experience for its residents.

Offering stylish 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments, these residences represent the pinnacle of sophisticated living. Each apartment combines comfort with elegance, underscored by high ceilings that amplify the sense of space, expansive windows illuminating interiors with natural light, and Scandinavian oak hardwood-style flooring that introduces warmth and fully automated smart home technology. The kitchens feature marble or quartz countertops and sophisticated appliances from Bosch and Siemens, optimised for functionality, while the bathrooms, inspired by the finest spas, feature Italian-inspired interiors, creating a sanctuary of relaxation.

The Pier Residence boasts exquisite amenities tailored for wellness, relaxation, and social interaction. The infinity pool seamlessly blends with the ocean, offering a stunning visual retreat. Residents can maintain a healthy lifestyle in the state-of-the-art gym equipped with the latest fitness technology or find their zen in the tranquil yoga studio. Additionally, the development features a padel court, jogging and walking trails, an elegant residents’ lounge, and a creatively designed indoor play area for children, all curated to cultivate a community immersed in well-being and leisure.

Hamad AlAbbar, Managing Partner of LMD, stated, “At LMD, we are committed to delivering exceptional residences that go beyond the conventional. The launch of The Pier Residence in dynamic Dubai Maritime City marks a new standard in luxury waterfront living, where high-quality design meets a lifestyle enriched with comfort and well-being.”

He continued, “Our partnership with Devmark is instrumental in realising this vision. With their expertise in sales and marketing, we are positioned to cater to discerning individuals who seek sophistication and innovation. We are confident that The Pier Residence will exceed the expectations of our residents, establishing a new benchmark for residential developments.”

Sean McCauley, CEO of Devmark, stated, “We are excited to be appointed as the sales and marketing consultants for The Pier Residence, a project that capitalises on the growing demand for waterfront properties in Dubai. We are offering early investors a unique opportunity with introductory pricing in what is poised to become one of Dubai’s finest master-planned communities. Given our proven experience in real estate marketing, we are adeptly positioned to elevate The Pier Residence into a premier investment opportunity, promising substantial capital growth and a high-quality lifestyle that resonates well beyond the region.”

Slated for completion by 2026, Devmark is currently accepting bookings, inviting prospective residents to explore the remarkable lifestyle at The Pier Residence.

-Ends-

About LMD:

Crafting transformative residential and commercial experiences has been LMD’s dedicated pursuit since 2007. LMD’s journey resulted in a signature portfolio of iconic mixed-use developments, spanning Egypt, Dubai, Spain and Greece offering community centric experiences, powered by a holistic vision of seamless living — forever transforming the conventional norms of real estate.

In 2011, the company embarked on a growth journey by founding LMD UAE, which succeeded in developing projects with around 3,000 units in Dubai with the very best of European quality derived from the deep understanding of the region's intricacies topped with a wealth of unparalleled real estate experience of the management and owners. LMD UAE is making a strong debut in Dubai, promising a new standard of intelligent executive luxury with projects like (Continental Tower, Rukan, Boutique XII, Marina Living, Boutique 23, La Boutique & The Pier Residence). For more information, please visit: https://lmduae.com/

About Devmark:

Devmark is the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, known for providing value through a developer-centric, results-driven approach. Devmark delivers an integrated consultancy across the entire developer value chain from project conceptualisation to the final sales process. With a proven track record of working with established global real estate brands, Devmark has become a trusted partner for developers in the market, with a market-leading and diverse senior leadership team. With a leadership team that has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and a sell-out volume of AED15.2 billion, Devmark is one of the most experienced real estate project sales and marketing consultancies in the UAE.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Deeksha Bantwal

dbantwal@prco.com