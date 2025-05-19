Abu Dhabi– Liwa College, a subsidiary of NEMA Holding, with campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, has announced its transition to Liwa University (LU), effective 28 April 2025, following approval by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHESR).

The transition follows the successful evaluation of the LU’s offering against a range of criteria set by MOHESR which reflect evolving local and regional market demands and reaffirms Liwa University’s commitment to academic excellence.

Liwa University has recently revamped its efforts in building a stimulating learning environment that fosters creativity. The University has also strengthened its scientific research facilities and offers a portfolio of academic programs designed to equip students to shape the future of vital sectors, foster entrepreneurship and contribute to a knowledge-based economy. These efforts align closely with the UAE’s educational vision and the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, which focus on developing the technical and practical skills needed to drive economic growth across both the public and private sectors.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Liwa University, said: "Congratulations to Liwa University’s students, staff and faculty who made this transition possible. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our partners at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for their trust in Liwa University and its capabilities. This milestone is a testament to Liwa University’s commitment to academic excellence, further strengthening its position among the leading institutions in the UAE. As we look to the future, Liwa University remains dedicated to empowering our students with the knowledge and skills needed to drive meaningful progress in the community across key sectors in the UAE and beyond.”

Liwa University now offers 30 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across its College of Business, College of Engineering and Computing, College of Media and Public Relations, and College of Medical and Health Sciences. Key programs include digital media, artificial intelligence and humanitarian sciences. The university adopts the latest innovations in education and boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including advanced scientific laboratories and modern facilities across its campuses in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, led by a distinguished faculty body.

Through this transformation, Liwa University aims to enrich the student educational experience and evolve its academic structure to meet market demands while strengthening its role in regional scientific and academic research. Through its offering, the University provides a holistic platform for students to achieve their career aspirations.

All programs at Liwa University are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Liwa University’s business programs are also internationally accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), USA.

About Liwa University

LU provides flexible scheduling options, including evening and weekend classes, to meet the diverse needs of its students.