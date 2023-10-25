Seventy 8 Sports in partnership with Liverpool FC retail is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated relaunch of its Middle East retail store's e-commerce platform. Football fans and Liverpool FC enthusiasts in the Middle East can now experience the excitement of their favorite club's merchandise from the comfort of their homes and phones, as the Liverpool FC Retail Store's e-commerce platform reopens with a host of kits, exclusive merchandise and signed memorabilia.

Liverpool FC has always enjoyed an incredible fanbase in the Middle East, and this relaunch aims to enhance the shopping experience for supporters across the region. The refreshed e-commerce platform promises a seamless and immersive shopping experience, bringing fans closer to their beloved club alongside the latest merchandise.

Commenting on the relaunch, Craig McKelvie, Founder of Seventy 8 Sports said, "We are excited to continue to bring the Liverpool FC retail experience closer to our fans in the Middle East. The e-commerce relaunch reflects our commitment to providing our supporters with the highest quality products and a seamless shopping experience. We want to ensure they can celebrate their passion for Liverpool FC like never before."

To celebrate the relaunch, Liverpool FC is offering 20% off all merchandise for first time customers online and multiple offers throughout November for our loyal shopping fans.

Visit https://liverpoolfc.ae/store to explore the new Liverpool FC Retail Store e-commerce platform and be a part of the Liverpool FC family from the Middle East.

For media inquiries, please contact: Cheryl@seventy-8.ae