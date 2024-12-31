United Arab Emirates– Liva Group, a leading multi-line insurer in the GCC, has been granted Participating Insurer (PI) status by Dubai Health Authority (DHA), enabling it to offer health insurance to Low Salary Band (LSB) workers for the first time. The move is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to scale and diversify its business across the region.

LSB workers are those earning AED 4,000 or less a month and only a limited number of firms in the UAE are permitted to offer health insurance plans to the segment. To receive approval, firms have to undergo a rigorous evaluation process by DHA as well as adhere to set procedures, controls and conditions in order to ensure they provide high quality, accessible Essential Benefit Plans (EBP) to LSB clients.

Martin Rueegg, Group CEO, Liva Group, said: “Liva creates insurance with the needs of individuals and communities at its core, so we are delighted to have the opportunity to bring that commitment to the important Low Salary Band (LSB) segment for the first time. Receiving accreditation from Dubai Health Authority is a significant achievement for a brand established in 2023, reflecting Liva’s position as one of the leading insurers in the region.”

Achieving Participating Insurer status means that Liva’s clientele will now be able to get health insurance solutions for both LSB and non-LSB employees from the same provider, including via digital channels, avoiding the added time and cost of attaining policies from different providers.

About Liva Group

Liva Group is a leading insurer in the region with strong technical capabilities and customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by exceptional service. With an employee strength of 1200 people, serving more than 1.5 million customers, Liva has established operations across GCC markets, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Group also has wholly owned subsidiaries viz; NSSPL(India) and Inayah TPA(UAE) to support its business growth.

