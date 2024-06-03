Dubai, UAE: Liva Group, a leading multi-line insurer in the GCC, and iO Health, an AI and Healthcare digital innovation company, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that aims to redefine transformative healthcare solutions, emphasizing a holistic and innovative approach to health and wellness for Liva's customers across the region.

Liva and iO Health are uniting to address evolving healthcare needs by leveraging digital technologies to improve the healthcare experience. At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to revolutionize the healthcare ecosystem, focusing on a patient-centered model that transcends conventional healthcare delivery. Together, Liva and iO Health will deploy the iO Health Intelligent Care Journey Platform, integrating advanced digital solutions to offer comprehensive, immediate, and personalized healthcare services. This includes tele-consultations, bespoke healthcare management for primary and chronic conditions, exclusive health and wellness benefits, and continuous digital support, all aimed at enhancing the quality and accessibility of healthcare.

Commenting on the partnership, Martin Rueegg, Group CEO of Liva, said: " At Liva, we recognize the opportunity for innovation and evolution in healthcare practices, both locally here in the UAE, and beyond. Our focus goes beyond mere technological advancements; it's about reshaping the fabric of how healthcare is delivered today. We are committed to pioneering this change and are excited to be working with likeminded partners in iO Health. Together, we aim to set new standards for healthcare accessibility, quality, and effectiveness that enhance the experience of the customer. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in our journey beyond insurance, towards a future where every individual has access to personalized, holistic healthcare solutions that prioritize well-being and preventive care. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and remain steadfast in our mission to drive positive transformation within the healthcare landscape."

For his part, Dr. Haidar Al Yousuf, CEO of iO Health, said: " We are delighted to join forces with Liva, a company that shares our vision for revolutionizing healthcare. Our Intelligent Care Journey Platform is designed to enhance healthcare delivery by making it more proactive, personalized, and accessible. Partnering with Liva allows us to extend the reach of our innovative solutions, ultimately improving health outcomes and patient experiences across the GCC. Together, we're setting a new standard for what healthcare can achieve, demonstrating the power of technology to transform lives."

Leveraging AI, Digital Twin Technology, and comprehensive data analysis, the Intelligent Care Journey Platform promises a new era of healthcare that is proactive, predictive, and personalized.

This partnership not only aligns with Liva's mission to pioneer health sector improvements but also marks a significant leap towards a healthier, more informed community with sustainable healthcare costs.

About Liva

Liva is a new brand created in 2023 from the synergetic union of National Life & General Insurance Company SAOG (NLGIC) and Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance (Middle East) B.S.C (c).

Aspiring to become the region's leading multi-line insurer, Liva is a unique combination of two dynamic and award-winning companies with a collective experience of over eight decades, a shared vision, and highly complementary capabilities.

Liva offers a broad suite of digitally enabled, customizable solutions across all lines of insurance, underpinned by customer-centric service. The company aims to instill confidence in people to live the life they want, well prepared for the unexpected, by creating an ecosystem beyond insurance that has customers’ needs at its core.

Liva and its subsidiaries have established operations across key GCC markets, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain with presence in Qatar. Liva also consists of wholly owned subsidiary NSSPL, based in India, providing shared services and Inayah TPA based in UAE.

About iO Health

iO Health is a health tech company, focused on creating care journeys to transform healthcare delivery with a focus on making care proactive, personalized, and outcome driven. iO health focuses on the humanization of healthcare with the use of Artificial Intelligence and other digital technologies.