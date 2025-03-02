Muscat – In a significant recognition of its commitment to excellence, Liva Insurance has been crowned ‘Most Trusted Insurer’ at the Top Brands in Oman Awards 2025, an esteemed event held under the banner of Alam Al-Iktisaad magazine, one of Oman’s leading Arabic business publications.

This prestigious accolade follows a detailed nationwide survey conducted by Alam Al-Iktisaad magazine, in collaboration with the Arabian Research Bureau, to identify the brands that resonate most strongly with the Omani public, based on trust, brand recall, and consumer loyalty.

The Top Brands in Oman Awards celebrate brands across all sectors that have consistently earned the confidence of consumers and made a lasting impact on their respective industries. Liva Insurance’s triumph as the ‘Most Trusted Insurer’ is a testament to the brand’s dedication to providing innovative, customer-focused solutions in an ever-evolving insurance landscape. This recognition further reinforces its position as a leader in Oman’s insurance sector, trusted by individuals, families, and businesses alike to safeguard their most valuable assets.

Expressing her gratitude for the award, CEO Hanaa Al Hinai, said: "Insurance is about more than policies and claims – it’s about people placing their trust in us to protect what matters most to them. Whether it's securing their family's future, protecting their assets, or ensuring stability in uncertain times, we are honored that our customers turn to Liva Insurance with confidence.

“This award is not just a recognition of our work, but a reminder of the responsibility we carry every day. It reflects the dedication of our team, the integrity of our services, and most importantly, the trust our customers place in us. We are humbled by this recognition and remain committed to delivering peace of mind to every individual, every family, and every business we serve in Oman."

Beyond its role in the insurance industry, Liva Insurance is also a key contributor to In-Country Value (ICV) development, ensuring that its growth directly benefits Oman’s economy and its people. The company actively supports local talent development, invests in cutting-edge insurance solutions, and collaborates with businesses to drive economic diversification. Through strategic initiatives, the brand aligns with the pillars of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in areas of economic leadership, human capital development, and sustainable growth.

By prioritizing digital transformation and workforce empowerment, Liva Insurance is shaping a resilient insurance sector that not only safeguards financial security but also fuels national progress. And as Oman continues its journey toward a diversified and knowledge-based economy, Liva Insurance remains steadfast in its mission to innovate, educate, and empower individuals and businesses with world-class insurance solutions.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 through the integration of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.