Muscat – Liva Insurance turned the inaugural edition of ‘The Oman Marketing Impact Awards’ (TOMI Awards) into a stage for its creative brilliance, securing the prestigious title of ‘Best Marketing Video Concept’ for its acclaimed one-year anniversary video, showcasing its commitment to impactful and innovative marketing excellence.

The brand’s anniversary video was recognized for captivating audiences with its heartfelt tribute to Oman’s rich cultural heritage, seamlessly intertwined with a fresh, contemporary narrative centered on family bonds. By celebrating the nation’s timeless traditions, the video has resonated emotionally with over 200,000 viewers on social media since its debut.

Hosted by Muscat Media Group, TOMI Awards mark a historic milestone as Oman’s first annual event dedicated to celebrating outstanding marketing achievements across a range of media formats and industries. Designed to ignite a new era of creativity, the awards shine a spotlight on the nation’s most impactful campaigns, setting a benchmark for excellence in advertising.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Muscat on December 11, 2024, the event stood out for its transparent and rigorous selection process. Winners were chosen through a unique combination of public voting, evaluations by industry marketing leaders, and final assessments by an international jury of distinguished experts.

Esteemed panelists included Farah El Kadi, Regional Executive Creative Director at SSUP World; Chehadi Bourdoukan, Executive Creative Director at WHY; and Jamil Asidy, Executive Creative Director at MEMAC Ogilvy – KSA. In a competitive field of over 250 entries across 14 categories, Liva Insurance’s campaigns stood out for their innovation, cultural authenticity, and audience engagement.

CEO Hanaa Al Hinai shared her pride in the team’s success, stating: “Winning the Best Marketing Video Concept award is a testament to our clear communications strategy, and our customer’s trust in us and our messaging. This award honors not just the campaign we’ve created but the collective effort behind making our vision a reality”

Meanwhile, Bader Al Lawati, Head of Brand and Communications, reflected on the recognition, saying: “Our One-Year Anniversary Video captures a story of a family growing up and celebrating milestones with our heritage brands, growing up with us and joining us as we became Liva Insurance. This isn’t just a hypothetical story, the idea of this video came to us when our own employees shared their history with our brand, and all the touching moments that came along the way.”

Liva Insurance’s win is a testament to its dedication to building meaningful connections through innovative marketing. With a focus on authenticity and impactful storytelling, the brand is not only shaping the future of advertising in Oman but is also deepening its promise to build lasting relationships and make a positive difference in the lives of its customers.

About Liva Insurance:

Established in 2023 with the coming together of Al Ahlia Insurance and National Life & General Insurance Company (NLGIC), Liva Insurance is the region’s leading multi-line insurance company that provides Motor, Home, Travel, Health, Life and various business insurances serving the GCC region for over 80 years.

Liva Insurance is redefining insurance for today’s realities, combining local knowledge, passion and presence with global expertise to go beyond premiums, products and policies, providing smart, quick and reliable solutions.