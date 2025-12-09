Construction in progress, with delivery scheduled for 2027

Three floors dedicated to residents’ holistic wellbeing, filled with luxury lifestyle amenities

Residents to enjoy private marina berths and direct access to Dubai Islands’ beachfront

Dubai, UAE: LIV Developers, an international luxury residential developer renowned for its boutique waterfront properties, has announced the launch of LIV OCEANSIDE, a new signature residential tower on Dubai Islands and the first development to showcase the group’s elevated LIV Lifestyle experience.

Located directly on the marina waterfront, LIV OCEANSIDE brings together wellness, design and hospitality-inspired living, introducing a more holistic approach to coastal luxury. The tower marks the debut of LIV Developers’ enhanced lifestyle proposition, rooted in community, connection and everyday wellbeing.

Ishan Khwaja, Director of LIV Developers, said: “LIV OCEANSIDE represents the next chapter of ‘LIV Lifestyle’. It reflects our belief that a home should go far beyond architecture and finishes, it should support a balanced, active and meaningful lifestyle. From curated resident experiences to our focus on health and wellness, every element has been designed to elevate daily living. With Oceanside, we are introducing our most complete expression of LIV Lifestyle to date.”

LIV Lifestyle is the developer’s curated programme of resident experiences, personalised services, and wellbeing-focused amenities integrated throughout its communities. It offers complimentary yoga sessions, outdoor fitness activities led by expert trainers, chef-hosted dinners in residents’ lounges, and monthly wellness and social events designed to help residents build connections and enjoy amenities as an extension of their home. Residents also have access to LIV Yachts, offering opportunities to explore the marina, along with complimentary bicycles and community golf buggies, allowing effortless movement around Dubai Islands.

These experiences form the backbone of the LIV Lifestyle ethos, an approach developed to ensure that buildings do not simply offer amenities, but foster a lived, active and enriching environment.

Comprising 17 storeys, LIV OCEANSIDE features more than 110 residences, including one-, two- and three-bedroom signature apartments and bespoke duplexes with private pools. Each residence has been designed with expansive glazing, generous proportions and uninterrupted marina, sea, or skyline views. The architecture draws inspiration from the movement of water, with flowing curves, glass facades and wave-like contours that establish a sculptural presence along the shoreline.

The tower dedicates three full floors to wellness, movement and relaxation, creating a vertical retreat that blends contemporary design with restorative living. Residents will have access to a full-service gym, a dedicated yoga studio, hydrotherapy and spa zones, meditation spaces, cold and warm plunge experiences, and a series of resort-style leisure decks.

Complementing these wellness floors is an elegant residents’ lounge designed for social connection and community engagement, an environment perfectly suited for LIV’s signature chef demonstrations, sunset gatherings and lifestyle events.

Construction of foundation works and piling is complete, with handover scheduled for November 2027. As one of the most prominent waterfront plots on Dubai Islands, bordered by water on all sides and steps from the beach, yacht club park and upcoming golf course, the tower reinforces LIV Developers’ focus on securing super-prime, long-term locations across the city.

LIV OCEANSIDE forms part of the developer’s wider investment and development strategy across Dubai’s waterfront communities, following the success of LIV Marina, LIV LUX and LIV Maritime.

For more information, visit https://www.livuae.com/.

About LIV Developers:

LIV Developers Dubai holds a proven record of success in delivering over 35 luxury residential developments in prime areas across many of the leading cities of the world. The group partners with the world’s leading brand names to ensure a world-class product that exudes quality and luxury.

LIV Developers Dubai builds boutique upscale homes and residential communities, catering to the discerning customer looking to buy boutique luxury properties, aiming to provide a quality lifestyle in the heart of the city

LIV Developers Dubai has worked consistently to bring together the best in prime locations, renowned Architects and Engineers, and leading contracting companies of the world, to deliver striking design, efficiency, and quality in all of its landmark developments. With a vision to transform the idea of what a home is, LIV Developers Dubai inspires resort-style living and plans further expansion in the region’s promising real estate market.

For more information, visit https://www.livuae.com/.

Office location:

LIV Developers Sales Office

Marina Plaza, Suite 905, Dubai, UAE

9:30 am to 6:30 pm, Monday to Friday

info@livuae.com

800 LIV (548) / +971 48868548

For all media inquiries contact:

Natasha Tourish at Q Communications

Natasha.t@qcomms.ae

+971 56 937 3451