DUBAI, UAE – LinkShadow, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity, announced the enhancement of its advanced CyberMeshX Platform at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, featuring the introduction of its groundbreaking module: MeshConnectX.

Over the years, LinkShadow has evolved from being recognized as a best-of-breed Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution into a comprehensive cybersecurity powerhouse. By expanding its capabilities into Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), LinkShadow has built a robust foundation that safeguards data, identities, and networks alike. With MeshConnectX, the company takes yet another transformative leap—moving beyond traditional boundaries to unify security without limitations in integration and setting a new benchmark for simplicity and excellence in enterprise defense.

In a decisive move to remove the barriers of fragmented systems and deployment complexity, MeshConnectX enables enterprises to seamlessly connect their entire security stack within the CyberMeshX Platform, all within minutes and without writing a single line of code. This innovation embodies LinkShadow’s vision of a zero-code future—where connectivity is effortless, visibility is unified, and security teams can focus on what matters most: protecting their organizations.

The End of Security Silos is Here

The journey toward unified security has long been challenged by fragmented architectures and complex integrations. LinkShadow is breaking this cycle, introducing a truly cohesive approach that allows enterprises to achieve faster response, deeper visibility, and stronger protection across their security landscape.

“Security teams spend an unacceptable amount of time managing complex integrations that require heavy coding, delaying time to value and leaving critical security gaps exposed,” said Fadi Sharaf, Chief Revenue Officer at LinkShadow. “MeshConnectX removes that burden and empowers teams to instantly connect any cybersecurity tool or technology within the CyberMeshX Platform. It is the zero-code key to achieving true, instantaneous resilience.”

The LinkShadow CyberMeshX Platform marks a significant leap from fragmented security toward a unified, AI-driven defense framework. MeshConnectX brings this vision to life, enabling enterprises to consolidate their entire security stack with unmatched simplicity. By eliminating the need for coding and complex configurations, it accelerates deployment, reduces operational overhead, and allows security teams to focus on protection rather than integration. This innovation reinforces LinkShadow’s commitment to redefining enterprise security through speed and intelligence—helping organizations strengthen defenses while maximizing the value of their existing investments.

About LinkShadow

LinkShadow is a US-registered company with regional offices in the Middle East. It is pioneered by a team of highly skilled solution architects, product specialists, and programmers with a vision to formulate a next-generation cybersecurity solution that

provides unparalleled detection of even the most sophisticated threats. LinkShadow was built with the vision of enhancing organizations' defenses against advanced cyber-attacks, zero-day malware, and ransomware, while simultaneously gaining rapid insight into the effectiveness of their existing security investments.