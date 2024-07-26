Linklaters advised DP World, a leading global provider of comprehensive end-to-end supply chain logistics based in the UAE, on its strategic equity partnership with Evyap Group, a prominent Turkish port operator. The partnership combines the strengths of two major ports on the Marmara Sea to create a new international logistics hub that will be pivotal to elevating Turkey’s role in global trade.

The transaction follows regulatory approval from the Turkish Competition Authority and results in DP World acquiring a 58% stake in Evyapport, while Evyap Group has acquired a 42% interest in DP World Yarımca. The newly formed partnership, DP World Evyap, will operate under “DP World Evyap Yarımca” and “DP World Evyap Körfez” as the new names for these key maritime gateways.

DP World Evyap will offer a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions, including container handling, customs brokerage, and bonded warehouse services, enhanced by cutting-edge digital technologies. This partnership represents a significant milestone in the development of Turkey's logistics infrastructure and is expected to boost the country's export and import volumes, enable the growth of new industries, and strengthen its position as a major hub in international supply chains.

The Linklaters team was led by corporate partner Nicholas Edwards and corporate managing associate Patrick Sutton-Mattocks.

With over 45 years of experience in the Middle East, Linklaters has a strong track record of advising on market-leading M&A transactions in the region. The firm regularly advises leading corporates, funds and financial institutions on their large, cross-border and complex matters.

