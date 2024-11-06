Abu Dhabi, UAE – Line Investments & Property SP LLC, a prominent subsidiary of LuLu International Holding, is proud to celebrate its remarkable success at the MECS+R Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards 2024. The company’s portfolio of malls garnered an impressive total of 21 prestigious awards, reinforcing its leadership in the retail and property management sector throughout the MENA region.

These awards recognize the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, design, customer engagement, and sustainability across its shopping destinations. Each award stands as a testament to the strategic efforts by Line Investments & Property to elevate the shopping and lifestyle experiences of millions of visitors.

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property SP LLC, expressed his pride in this achievement: “Winning 21 awards at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024 marks a significant milestone for us. This recognition reflects our constant drive for excellence and dedication to redefining retail spaces in the region. We are immensely grateful for the hard work and commitment of our teams, as well as the trust of our partners.”

Biju George, General Manager for Abu Dhabi & Al Ain at Line Investments & Property SP LLC, added: “Our success at the MECS+R MENA Awards showcases our customer-focused approach and innovative property management strategies. These accomplishments motivate us to continue expanding boundaries and enhancing the shopping experience for all our patrons.”

Navaneeth Sudhakaran, General Manager for Dubai & Northern Emirates at Line Investments & Property SP LLC, emphasized: “These awards underscore our proactive efforts in fostering a well-curated tenant mix and creating dynamic spaces that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This recognition inspires us to maintain our momentum and make lasting impacts.”

Line Investments & Property SP LLC’s outstanding achievement at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024 reinforces its status as an industry trailblazer, committed to continuous advancement and establishing new standards in retail and property management across the MENA region.

Awards Won by Line Investments & Property SP LLC

Gold Winner Award

Sustainability Excellence Award - Sustainability Efforts at Forsan Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Awards, Treasure hunt - Al Wahda Mall

Silver Winner Award

Sustainability Excellence Award – Al Khor Mall, Qatar

Design & Development Award - Al Falah Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Awards, Operation Smile - Al Wahda Mall

Marketing Excellence Award, Slow Cycle Race - Mushrif Mall

Marketing Excellence Award - Sustainability efforts at Forsan Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Awards, Motor Show - Al Wahda Mall

Marketing Excellence Awards, Bramayugam Movie Trailer Launch - Al Wahda Mall

Sales Promotions, Food Fiesta Season 2 - Mushrif Mall

Marketing Excellence Award, Mall Millionaire 3.0 - Line Investments & Property

Marketing Excellence Award, Food Fiesta 2.0 - Mushrif Mall

Marketing Excellence Award, Line Investments & Star Cinema, Line Investments

Marketing Excellence Award – Indoor Family Run, Silicon Central

Marketing Excellence Award – Petting Zoo – Sharjah Central

Marketing Excellence Award, Celebrate Eid with Cocomelon, Silicon Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Award, RAK Mall Cup – Badminton Tournament & Sports Bash

Marketing Excellence Award, Science Show – Lulu Mall Fujairah

Marketing Excellence Award, Hala Taxi Collaboration – Silicon Central Mall

Marketing Excellence Award, Winter Glow – Silicon Central

Marketing Excellence Award, Nutri Fest – Lulu Mall Fujairah

About Line Investments & Property SP L.L.C

Line Investments & Property SP L.L.C, The Shopping Mall Development and Management arm of the Abu Dhabi based LuLu International Holding, oversees the operations of an impressive line-up of malls in the Middle East Countries & India. With extensive experience in retail business ventures across the GCC, the in-house manpower expertise take projects from the concepts stage, sourcing strategic locations, design and development, as well as marketing and operating the projects in their portfolio. As leaders in the shopping mall sector offering full 360 degree retail solutions, Line Investments & Property SP LLC overlooks malls in various countries with numerous new properties being planned in new cities and markets.