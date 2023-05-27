Dubai, UAE – Life Pharmacy, the leading UAE-based pharmacy chain, celebrates the Dubai 3 Days Super Sale May edition with exclusive deals on products in skincare, suncare and beauty starting today. This shopping spree features fantastic offers including highly sought-after Buy 1 Get 1 free deals on the most popular brands like Cetaphil, Uriage, Avene, Isdin, and La Roche Posay, and much more.

In addition to great savings, shoppers can expect exceptional service to enhance their shopping experience. Knowledgeable and friendly staff members are available in all stores and call centres providing guidance and expert advice on skincare products tailored to individual needs. They are equipped with extensive knowledge about the brands, skin types, and customer needs, helping buyers make informed decisions and find the perfect solutions for skin problems.

To cater to the diverse preferences of shoppers, Life Pharmacy offers both offline and online shopping options. For those who like hands-on experience, there are over 400 pharmacies across the UAE where customers can explore and find the best for their skin problems in person. Many stores offer in-store skin analysis for those who need a better understanding of their skin.

Life Pharmacy also offers an online shopping option. With the ease and convenience of online shopping and guaranteed 30-minute delivery, Life Pharmacy provides three choices including Call Centre. Customers can browse the wide selection on www.lifepharmacy.com and LIFE Pharmacy app from the comfort of their homes for detailed information.

Discover top skincare brands, grab the best deals, and enjoy a shopping experience like no other. Ready, Set, Glow!

