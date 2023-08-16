The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) MENA and Nile University (NU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in education – particularly focused on banking and finance in Egypt – and provide accessible education.

Sharif Sabri, Senior Trade Advisor for Healthcare and Education, from the British Embassy in Cairo witnessed the MoU signing.

Abu Dhabi and Cairo: In a mission to boost business education in Egypt by brining global expertise and making British financial education accessible , Nile University (NU) has signed an MoU with The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) MENA. The MoU solidifies a collaboration between the two institutions, and establishes a strategic affiliation aimed at delivering selected LIBF programmes in executive and higher education – including an MSc in Banking & Finance, among others.



The primary focus of this collaboration is on both executive and higher education programmes and expanding the educational offerings within Egypt, to provide individuals with a broader range of opportunities to pursue advanced degrees and enhance their knowledge and skills, whilst supporting organisations in building competencies. The MoU enables the delivery of high-quality postgraduate programmes that cater to the evolving needs of business society, and contributing to the overall advancement and innovation within the country's educational landscape.

Dr. Wael Akl, President of Nile University, warmly welcomed the partnership, stating, "This alliance marks a significant milestone in Egypt's education landscape, ushering in a new era of opportunity for our students and the financial sector alike. Together, we nurture academic excellence and foster accessible higher and executive education programs, empowering the next generation of professionals in this critical field, propelling them towards a future of limitless possibilities."

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of esteemed leaders from both institutions. Kareem Refaay, Managing Director, LIBF MENA, signed on behalf of LIBF and Dr. Hassan Aly Dean of Business School at Nile University, signed on behalf of NU.

Dr. Wael Akl, President of Nile University , Alex Fraser, Chief Executive, LIBF and Khaled Eid, Director of Executive Education and Associate Dean of Business School, Nile University, witnessed the signing ceremony that was further witnessed by Sharif Sabri, Senior Trade Advisor, from the British Embassy to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Dr. Hassan Aly emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Banking and financial services form the backbone of any economy. This partnership aims to positively impact the economy by boosting education and expertise in Egypt's banking and finance sector. Our association with LIBF provides a gateway for aspiring finance professionals to access world-class higher and executive education opportunities, nurturing skilled talents to meet financial challenges and driving Egypt's banking and financial sector's growth and prosperity."

Kareem Refaay expressed LIBF's mission to break down barriers and make education accessible to all, adding, “Today, as we sign this MoU, we embark on a journey that transforms and reshapes the futures of individuals in the banking and finance sector. By providing access to world-class education and upskilling opportunities, we not only invest in the growth and development of professionals but also fuel the progress of Egypt's education and finance sectors.”



Alex Fraser further elaborated on the impact of the collaboration, stating, “The banking and finance sector holds the power to shape the world we live in. By forging strategic partnerships and extending our internationally accredited education programmes to individuals around the world, we aspire to make a positive impact. This collaboration enables us to share our knowledge, expertise, and values, empowering future leaders in banking and finance. “

Khaled Eid stressed the value this strategic partnership holds for executives and businesses. He stated, "Together, our collective capabilities and expertise are poised to create a dynamic learning environment that transcends institutional boundaries, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Our programs will actively support the industry in addressing the most crucial topics, including Sustainable Finance, Digital Finance, Fintech, to name a few. This marks a significant step forward in revolutionising business education in Egypt, solidifying the industry's competitiveness, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of Egypt's educational and financial landscape."

About Nile University

Nile University (NU) is a world-class research institution of learning committed to excellence in education, research, entrepreneurship, and innovation. NU is the first national, non-profit university in Egypt conceived to be a leader in technology and business education in Egypt and the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region. Their unique business and technology-based programs, one-of-a-kind research centres, and openness to innovation and entrepreneurship are designed to address critical areas of vital importance to the economic growth and prosperity of the people of Egypt and the region and to engage in cutting-edge applied research.

About LIBF

LIBF, with 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

For more information on the London Institute of Banking & Finance MENA, please visit: https://mena.libf.ac.uk/

For more information on Nile University, please visit: https://www.nu.edu.eg/home

For further information on the British Embassy in Egypt, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/world/organisations/british-embassy-cairo