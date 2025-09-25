Cairo, Egypt – LG Electronics (LG) announced plans to add a new refrigerator production line to its Egyptian factory, reinforcing its commitment to the local market and positioning Egypt as a key regional hub for manufacturing and export. This expansion aligns with LG’s broader strategy to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to deliver smarter, more connected products while driving sustainable growth across its global operations.

The announcement comes as LG celebrates the success of its global AI-powered brand campaign, Radio Optimism, which has reached millions worldwide by showcasing how technology can bring people closer together.

“Egypt plays a strategic role in LG’s regional growth, not only as a vital production hub but also as a market where innovation meets opportunity,” said Billy Kim, General Manager of LG Egypt. “The addition of a refrigerator production line will create new jobs, boost local manufacturing capabilities, and further strengthen our exports to neighboring markets. At the same time, we are bringing the power of AI to our operations and product portfolio, ensuring that LG remains at the forefront of delivering intelligent solutions that enhance everyday life."

Harnessing AI to Strengthen Human Connections

LG’s Radio Optimism campaign showcased how AI can be used to foster meaningful emotional connections in today’s fast-paced digital world. Available in six languages, the creative platform inspired people globally to create more than 700,000 personalized songs, listened to and shared over 1.5 million times.

Designed to counter the sense of disconnection often associated with social media, Radio Optimism invited users to write a message to a loved one, select a genre and vibe, and generate a unique AI-crafted song. These songs became powerful expressions of care and connection, reinforcing LG’s Life’s Good brand promise.

The campaign generated over 30 million social engagements and 2.4 billion content views, with partnerships from local and global influencers amplifying its reach. From sports fans crafting team anthems to pet owners dedicating songs to their companions, the initiative demonstrated how AI can help people express love, gratitude, and optimism in new, creative ways.

AI Innovation in LG Products and Operations

AI is also deeply integrated into LG’s product ecosystem, from smart refrigerators that anticipate consumer needs to energy-efficient washing machines and home entertainment systems that deliver personalized experiences.

“AI is transforming how we live and work, and at LG, we are committed to using this technology responsibly,” added Billy Kim. “Whether it’s an AI-powered campaign like Radio Optimism or the latest smart home appliances, our goal is to create meaningful innovations that make life better for our customers while contributing to sustainable growth.”

LG ensures all AI applications are developed ethically, using properly licensed music and data, as seen in the Radio Optimism project, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible innovation.

Life’s Good: Inspiring Optimism for the Future

“Through this creative campaign and our ongoing investments, we aim to show that even in a world of constant change, certain values remain universal: love, family, and human connection,” said Kim Hyo-eun, Head of LG’s Brand Management Division. “Our mission is to inspire optimism and build a future where technology strengthens these timeless bonds.”

As LG expands its presence in Egypt and continues to innovate with AI, the company remains dedicated to its core promise: Life’s Good.