Dubai, UAE — LG Electronics (LG) is accelerating its qualitative growth strategy by securing new business opportunities across the Middle East, focused on the development of next-generation smart cities. The company recently signed a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai – an innovation-driven, people-centric community and the new center of Dubai’s future. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, and William Cho, President of LG Electronics.

This agreement further deepens LG’s long-standing relationship with Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of the 2020 World Expo. The company previously supplied LED signage for Expo 2020 and later committed to providing built-in home appliances – including refrigerators, dishwashers and ovens – for 3,000 households currently being built within the smart city.

LG will also leverage its advanced integrated solutions for Expo City Dubai, to support the UAE’s ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to build sustainable, AI-enabled cities supported by renewable energy.

LG will contribute innovative infrastructure across multiple areas, including AI data center cooling solutions, smart home systems powered by the company’s AI Home Hub and robotics-based manufacturing solutions.

Beyond supplying products, LG will participate as a key partner in advancing the UAE’s goals around smart city expansion, carbon neutrality and energy-efficient infrastructure. The company plans to supply products preferentially to new residences in Expo City and provide integrated solutions – such as smart home platforms and high-efficiency HVAC systems – for upcoming infrastructure investments.

The newly signed partnership builds on discussions held during the Korea–UAE Business Roundtable, which took place on 19th November in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the participation of the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Korea. During the event both governments agreed to expand cooperation in AI-powered service development and AI infrastructure.

As LG gains recognition not only for its products but also for its capabilities as a sustainable solutions provider, its influence in the region is expanding from B2C and B2B into the B2G sector.

To further advance smart home innovation, LG will work with Schneider Electric – a global specialist in energy management, automation and digitalization – to jointly develop integrated solutions that support efficient, sustainable living environments.

“With our advanced technologies and smart home solutions, we are committed to contributing to sustainable growth in the Middle East,” said William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics. “We will accelerate efforts to capture new B2B and B2G opportunities with solutions built around each country’s future direction.”

Accelerating B2B and B2G Growth Across the Middle East

LG continues to expand its presence in major markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In September, LG entered into a strategic collaboration to support the construction of an AI data center in Oxagon, the advanced industrial district within Saudi Arabia’s NEOM gigaproject.

LG also signed an MoU with ACWA Power, SHAKER Group and DATAVOLT to serve as a strategic partner providing cooling solutions for DATAVOLT’s next-generation data center.

LG has operated in the UAE for 30 years and manages regional headquarters overseeing operations across 75 markets in the Middle East and Africa. In Saudi Arabia, LG began its air conditioner partnership with SHAKER Group in 1995 and established a joint venture in 2006 to manufacture AC products locally. This strong, 30-year partnership has reinforced LG’s standing in the region. As a result, LG’s B2G and B2B revenue share in the Middle East – where large-scale, government-driven projects are common – continues to rise. The company aims to increase its B2B business to make up around 45% of its total revenue by 2030.

