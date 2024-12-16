DUBAI – LG Electronics (LG) is proud to announce that its Air Handling Unit (AHU) line has received the esteemed Eurovent certification, an achievement reinforcing LG's commitment to providing high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that meet the stringent demands of the UAE's construction and infrastructure sectors.

Air Handling Units are a vital component of HVAC systems, responsible for conditioning and circulating fresh air within a building, in the UAE's demanding climate, reliable and efficient AHUs are crucial for maintaining comfortable indoor environments and minimizing energy consumption.

Eurovent certification is a globally recognized mark of excellence in the HVAC industry, signifying that LG's AHUs have undergone rigorous testing and adhere to the highest standards of performance, energy efficiency, and safety. This certification also offers several key benefits for consultants and engineers in the UAE, such as assurance of consistent and dependable operation, essential for large-scale projects and the UAE's challenging climate.

With sustainability a key focus in the UAE, Eurovent-certified AHUs contribute to lower operating costs and compliance with green building standards like LEED, while simultaneously providing peace of mind by ensuring that the specified equipment will deliver as promised and streamline project approvals.

Prioritizing indoor air quality, LG’s Eurovent-certified AHUs – specifically designed to address the unique challenges of the UAE market – filter and circulate air of densely populated areas to meet health and safety standards, and are built to withstand the region's harsh conditions, offering long-lasting performance and reduced maintenance.

Available in a variety of configurations, the AHUs adapt to diverse building designs and specifications, ensuring optimal solutions for any project while, crucially, adhering to both local UAE regulations and international best practices, simplifying approvals and project timelines.

LG's Eurovent-certified AHUs offer a compelling solution for consultants and engineers seeking reliable, efficient, and high-quality HVAC systems. By choosing LG, stakeholders can confidently deliver projects that meet the highest standards of performance, sustainability, and occupant well-being in the UAE.

For more information on LG's Air Handling Units, please visit: HVAC | Business | LG UAE

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit

LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea’s first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning truly represents LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art know-how and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users. For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/ae/business/air-solution

Media Contacts

LG Electronics Gulf FZE

Maria Calderon

Email: maria.calderon@lge.com

LG-One

Nora Nassar

Email: Nora.Nassar@lg-one.com