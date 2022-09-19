Amman: The submission period for entries to the eleventh edition of the prestigious Lexus Design Award - which is being held this year under the theme ‘Design for a Better Tomorrow’ - is drawing to a close, with aspiring creators having until 16 October to submit their ideas for consideration. The international competition provides up-and-coming designers from around the world with a prominent platform to showcase their creativity and promote innovative ideas that contribute to creating a better future for all.

Successful entries from next-generation designers and creators participating in this year’s edition of the Lexus Design Award should embody the spirit of the Lexus brand’s three key principles; Anticipate, Innovate and Captivate. Additionally, proposals must foresee global challenges to societies, envision inventive ways towards a sustainable future and seamlessly enhance the happiness of all.

Four finalists will benefit from funding of more than USD 21,100 to develop and build their prototypes, with guidance from world-class mentors, enabling them to translate their visions into reality and kickstart their careers with valuable exposure to the global design community through international media.

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East and Central Asia Representative ‎Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “At Lexus, we believe in the power of creativity and design to change the world and build a better future for everyone. The Lexus Design Award provides an opportunity to take this belief forward and continue our passion for creating amazing experiences. We are proud to support the next generation of creators by offering them a platform to explore and develop their ideas with expert assistance, together with the chance to showcase their designs to a global audience.”

Lexus is seeking innovative ideas that contribute to a thriving and prosperous collective future through the power of design and technology, with last year’s edition attracting more than 1,726 entries from 57 countries. Details of the full list of this year’s mentors and judges are set to be released soon.

Lexus is hosting an orientation webinar for creators worldwide who are considering applying for the Lexus Design Award. The webinar will extend an opportunity to better understand the purpose of the program, learn more about how to participate and feature a session where past winners discuss their journeys. The sessions will take place on Friday 16 September at 18:00 Jordan time / 19:00 UAE time and on Wednesday 21 September at 06:00 Jordan time / 07:00 UAE time. Pre-registration is required and participation is free of charge.

-Ends-

For details and registration, visit https://forms.gle/UF4vipJrpW4YPsY39 and LexusDesignAward.com

About Markazia

Markazia is the sole distributor of Lexus, Toyota, Hino trucks and Yamaha motorcycles and scooters in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.

Markazia strives to provide services worthy of the Lexus name; a name that is synonymous with the luxury lifestyle, while ensuring that each and every client only ever ‘experiences amazing’. As a luxury brand with a passion for daring design, innovative technology and show-stopping performance, Lexus has proven itself to be of superior quality in everything from vehicles and services to production systems, with each one of its wide spectrum of vehicles, a leader in its class.

This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Marketing Communications on behalf of Markazia.

For more information or assistance, please contact us at:

P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan

Email: media@bidayamarcom.com