Collaboration will drive the adoption of Zentek’s technology while scaling local graphene production to meet regional demand

Cambridge – British climate tech company Levidian and Canadian graphene technology company Zentek have entered an agreement to explore the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in the Middle East.

The companies have agreed to combine their expertise in carbon capture, graphene production and materials development to accelerate the roll out of Zentek’s ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters and other graphene-enhanced products within the region, while also supporting the production of graphene for other industries.

Levidian’s patented LOOP system produces clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene by capturing carbon from methane before it’s burned, giving businesses the opportunity to both drive down emissions and boost the performance of their products. The graphene produced can be deployed in a wide range of products, from batteries and solar panels to tyres and plastics.

Ian Hopkins, Chief Commercial Officer at Levidian, said: “Zentek’s commitment to using nanomaterials to tackle some of the world’s most pressing challenges aligns seamlessly with Levidian’s mission to decarbonise industries. By integrating our graphene production capabilities with Zentek’s expertise in advanced materials, we can support regional sustainability goals while significantly improving air quality for businesses and communities.”

Poor indoor air quality is a global challenge, impacting both health and productivity. Zentek’s ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters leverage graphene to surpass the filtration performance of traditional materials, reducing airborne pathogens and contaminants to create safer indoor environments. With its application in healthcare, government infrastructure, and industrial settings, the technology has the potential to make a significant impact in improving air quality and public health.

Ryan Shacklock, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Zentek, added: “Our ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters leverage the powerful attributes of graphene to improve indoor air quality and energy efficiency. As important, this unique value proposition is a compelling example of a commercially viable graphene-based technology created by making an existing product better.

“Looking ahead, our partnership with Levidian marks an exciting next step, bringing together their cutting-edge carbon capture technology with high-quality graphene production, to support international expansion of ZenGUARD™ Enhanced Air Filters. We believe it also helps pave the way to develop a broader portfolio of new commercially viable, graphene-enhanced products that support public health and global sustainability goals. We look forward to advancing this important work with the Levidian team.”

Levidian is already working to identify the location for a new production and delivery centre in the region, which will serve as a showcase and central production hub for the business. The centre is expected to create around 100 professional and manufacturing roles alongside a further 150 indirect jobs.

About Levidian

Levidian is a British climate tech business that is on a mission to decarbonise the world's most carbon-intensive industries.

Underpinned by our patented LOOP technology, we capture the carbon from methane gas before it’s burned and crack it into clean hydrogen and net zero graphene - a high-quality super-material that can be used to significantly enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries as far ranging as steel, batteries and petrochemicals.

The solution can be deployed anywhere with a methane source and is designed to function as a self-contained modular system that can quickly and easily be retrofitted to existing infrastructure.

Levidian is one of just five companies in the world to be designated by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer and was named the winner of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Make It In The Emirates Startup Competition earlier this year.

The company also announced earlier this year plans to invest around $100m in the UAE as part of the establishment of the new delivery centre, which will serve as a showcase and central hub for the business in the Middle East. The centre is expected to create around 100 highly skilled professional and manufacturing roles as well as a further 150 indirect jobs.

Find out more at www.levidian.com

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD™, is shown to significantly increase the bacterial and viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

