Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: British climate technology firm, Levidian, and Kanoo Energy, a part of Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Kanoo Group in the UAE, have announced a new partnership to drive forward decarbonisation projects across the Middle East.

Signed at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) this week, the collaboration agreement will see the two companies work together to jointly explore and execute projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman. Kanoo will also work as Levidian’s dedicated Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner within the region.

Levidian’s patented LOOP system has been designed to capture carbon from methane before it is burned, providing heavy emitters and hard-to-abate industries a route to both decarbonise gas and generate new revenue streams from the production of clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene.

The graphene produced can be used to drive process efficiencies and enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries such as steel, batteries and petrochemicals. The hydrogen can be produced at varying levels of purity to be injected into the gas grid, used as a lower-carbon fuel for on-site energy generation or as pure hydrogen suitable for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs).

Mr. Ali Abdulla Kanoo, President of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, commented: “Our latest strategic collaboration with Levidian reflects our commitment to our region’s goal of decarbonization and net-zero goals. The innovative technology offered by Levidian and the expertise of Kanoo Energy in the region will be a game changer in steering the region towards a green future.”

Levidian and Kanoo Energy are already working with ADNOC to deploy a LOOP at its Habshan Gas Processing Plant in Abu Dhabi. Levidian has also signed an agreement with Tadweer to commission a first of its kind pilot project at a landfill site in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2024.

John Hartley, CEO of Levidian, said, “We are on a mission to help the world’s most carbon intensive businesses to make the transition to net zero and are delighted to be joining forces with Kanoo as we work to make that a reality.

About Levidian

Levidian is a British climate tech business that is on a mission to decarbonise the world's most carbon-intensive industries.

Underpinned by its patented LOOP technology, the company captures carbon from methane gas before it is burned and convert it into clean hydrogen and net zero graphene - a high-quality super-material that can be used to significantly enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries, including steel, batteries and petrochemicals.

The solution can be deployed anywhere with a methane source and is designed to function as a self-contained modular system that can quickly and easily be retrofitted to existing infrastructure.

Levidian is one of only five companies in the world to be designated by the Graphene Council as a Verified Graphene Producer and was the winner of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s Make It In The Emirates Startup Competition earlier this year.

earlier this year. The company also announced its plans earlier this year to invest around $100m in the UAE as part of the establishment of the new delivery centre that will serve as a showcase and central hub for the business in the Middle East. The centre is expected to create around 100 highly skilled professional and manufacturing roles as well as additional 150 indirect jobs.

Find out more at www.levidian.com

About Kanoo Energy

Established over two decades ago, Kanoo Energy offers engineering products and services. It provides sustainable solutions to the oil & gas, petrochemical, utility and the industrial sector as a whole, through smart engineering and value-added services.

For more information, please contact:

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Dimple Menezes

dimple@yardstick-marketing.com

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates