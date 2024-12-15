Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (“Lesha Bank” or the “Bank”) announced the successful acquisition of five Boeing 777-300ER aircraft leased to a leading airline, marking a significant step in its renewed focus on aviation and aircraft leasing.

This acquisition reaffirms Lesha Bank's dedication to its aviation strategy, highlighting its plans for Shari’a-compliant investments in the sector. The move underscores the Bank’s focus on building expertise in aviation and establishing this as a key pillar of its business growth strategy.

Lesha Bank CEO, Mr. Mohammed Ismail Al Emadi, commented: "In the evolving economic landscape, aviation and aircraft leasing present a number of compelling opportunities. This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the expanding aviation sector, leveraging deep expertise and aligning with our strategic focus on potential long-term value creation. This milestone represents a significant step towards building out our aviation portfolio. We look forward to building scale in this area and growing aviation into a meaningful part of our investments.”

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).