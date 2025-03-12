With a strong international footprint, Les Roches brings its Swiss academic excellence to campuses across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, ensuring a globally connected learning experience.

This recognition follows a key milestone for the institution, having recently obtained Swiss Federal Accreditation as a University of Applied Sciences, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence.

Dubai – Les Roches solidifies its position as a leading institution in hospitality and leisure management and a global driver of talent after achieving an outstanding result in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. The institution has risen to the No. 2 position worldwide, in a ranking that analyzed the reputation and research output of over 5,200 institutions, evaluating 1,747 universities across 55 disciplines and five broad subject areas. These rankings provide a comprehensive guide to the top-performing and most influential institutions in each field, helping prospective students make informed decisions.

Les Roches continues to set the global standard in hospitality management education, achieving No. 2 worldwide in the 2025 QS rankings. The institution has maintained steady growth in academic reputation, employability, and citations score, allowing it to rise from fifth to second place in just one year and achieve an overall score of 91/100. This is a testament to Les Roches’ strong industry connections, high employability rate, academic rigor, and impactful research, with students receiving an average of five job offers per semester from top hospitality and luxury brands worldwide.

"This rise in the rankings is a reflection of our relentless pursuit of excellence in hospitality education," said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches. "At Les Roches, we take pride in shaping the next generation of hospitality leaders in cities that stand as models of innovation, sustainability, and tourism leadership. Our commitment to high-quality, practical learning ensures that our graduates integrate seamlessly into the job market, enhancing competitiveness both nationally and, above all, internationally."

A Global Leader in Innovation and Hospitality Education

Switzerland continues to dominate hospitality education, with 13 universities featured in the QS subject rankings. Notably, the country claims all of the world’s top three positions in the field, with an impressive eight Swiss institutions ranking in the top 10, reaffirming Switzerland’s position as a global hub for hospitality education excellence.

Les Roches' recent Swiss Federal Accreditation as a University of Applied Sciences underscores its ability to meet the most rigorous educational standards worldwide. The institution continues to expand its programs with a focus on digital transformation, customer experience, sustainability, and

luxury hospitality management, ensuring that graduates are equipped with cutting-edge knowledge and industry-driven expertise to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving sector. With campuses in Switzerland, Spain, and the UAE, along with an associated campus near New Delhi, Les Roches remains deeply rooted in Swiss educational excellence, bringing its renowned academic model to all its campuses abroad.

With strong ties to the global hospitality industry, Les Roches delivers an education aligned with market needs. This is evident in Les Roches Abu Dhabi Hospitality’s strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as ALDAR, which led to the creation of Aldar’s CX Academy, rooted in the philosophy of traditional Emirati hospitality, where every guest is welcomed with warmth and care. Similarly, strategic collaborations with Silversea and Jetex have resulted in exclusive programs like the Advanced Diploma in Cruise Management and the Diploma of Advanced Studies in Private Aviation, reinforcing its position at the forefront of hospitality education trends.

Les Roches’ commitment to academic excellence extends across its global network, bringing Swiss educational standards to diverse cultural and business landscapes. While deeply rooted in Swiss hospitality tradition, each campus integrates local expertise and industry connections to deliver a learning experience tailored to regional markets. The Abu Dhabi campus exemplifies this approach, blending Swiss rigor with the UAE’s dynamic vision for hospitality, tourism, and luxury experiences, while embracing the richness of Emirati culture and its tradition of warm hospitality.

By staying at the forefront of hospitality education and fostering innovation across its campuses, Les Roches continues to shape the next generation of global industry leaders.