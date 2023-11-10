Dubai, UAE: Leptos Estates have released the highly anticipated Zeus Signature Collection for GCC investors, within the second luxury residential tower at Limassol Blu Marine. Properties will consist of one, two and three-bedroom luxury apartments and will benefit from breath-taking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Prices start at US$700,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and US$1,510,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, with residents benefitting from access to a private amenity suite, multiple swimming pools and a dedicated beach at the front of the development.

Each apartment will feature top of the range appliances, exquisite furniture and a luxurious yet comfortable interior palette. Benefitting from large open-plan living space every home is filled with natural light through full height windows.

Apartments within the Zeus Tower feature generous balconies, column-free layouts and large, south facing windows maximising natural light and far-reaching views of Limassol and the alluring waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Each building at Limassol Blu Marine is strategically placed to ensure uncompromised views of the water.

Pantelis Leptos, Co-President of Leptos Group of Companies, said, “We are extremely proud to be launching the first phase of the Zeus Signature Collection for our GCC investors and wider middle eastern audience. With 70% of our first tower, Poseidon, at Blu Marine sold and demand high, we have every confidence that this next phase will be just as popular. This is an ideal opportunity for purchasers to buy an apartment here to use as their main residence or as an investment that could provide a high capital appreciation and a guaranteed rental income.”

Residents of the Zeus Tower will enjoy exclusive access to world-class onsite amenities including a 14,000 sq ft luxury health and spa facility, which includes a 25-metre indoor pool, treatment room and sauna and steam rooms. Providing round-the-clock service and security there is also a 24-hour Concierge and property and rental management facilities. A private beach is situated at the front of the development, whilst Limassol Old Town and Limassol marina are only a short walk away.

Limassol Blu Marine is located in a sought-after neighborhood of Limassol. Ninety percent of Blu Marine land has been deliberately left bare to ensure the development of flowers and plants that have developed into beautiful, landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy.

Close by are high-end infrastructure projects that include among others the Limassol Marina, Dubai World Cruise Terminal, Limassol Old Port, City of Dreams Casino and Golf Resort, Seafront Park, historic city centre, shopping mall, theme park, medical centres, and private and public schools. The development is also located 35 minutes’ drive from both of the island’s international airports. All these developments have enhanced the tourist, investment, and business product in the area.

Leptos Estates is the Leading Property Developer in Cyprus. Founded in 1960 by Michael G. Leptos, the firm now has an established international network across 75 countries, having completed over 350 projects to date. Leptos Estates also has an extensive land bank in prime locations in Cyprus and Greece for the development of prestigious residential and holiday residences, luxury hotels and resorts as well as Mega projects. Extensive in-house expertise enables Leptos Estates to offer clients a totally comprehensive service from land purchasing and architectural design, through to construction, interior design, and property management. The Leptos Group is active in the fields of Real Estate Development, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education and is rightly considered as a guarantor of high standards.