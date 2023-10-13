Dubai UAE: LEOS Developments, the award winning, international property and lifestyle developer has officially unveiled its second residential community in Dubai, Weybridge Gardens. A mid-rise community in Dubailand, home to 187 modern apartments, the contemporary residential development aims to set a new benchmark in Dubailand for high quality design and interiors coupled with next generation amenities. Weybridge Gardens is set to become the trendiest lifestyle community in Dubai.

Home to well-appointed apartments, comprising spacious studios and one-bedroom apartments, every property at Weybridge Gardens has been meticulously crafted by experienced British architects and interior designers, ensuring a harmonious blend of form and function. Every property features modern layouts, creating an ambiance of openness and elegance that reflects the essence of modern day living.

Every inch of Weybridge Gardens has been thoughtfully designed to offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience to its residents. All properties feature open plan layouts with built-in wardrobes, high quality kitchens and chic vanity counters in the bathrooms. Additionally, large balconies serve as natural extensions of the apartments, seamlessly merging interiors with the inviting exterior spaces.



Investors and homebuyers can choose from a range of property types, including studios and one-bedroom apartments. With sizes ranging from 484 sq.ft. to 1,141 sq.ft., catering to diverse lifestyle preferences. Studios range from 484 sq.ft. to 750 sq.ft., while one-bedroom apartments range from 816 sq.ft. to 1,141 sq.ft., ensuring that every individual's housing needs are met with precision.

Launching at incredible prices, with studios starting from AED 450k and one-bedroom apartments starting from AED 710k, Weybridge Gardens is designed to cater to both investors seeking high capital appreciation and ROI, as well as first-time homebuyers in Dubai looking to step onto the property ladder.

Weybridge Gardens goes beyond exquisite living spaces; it offers a plethora of world-class amenities that cater to the desires and aspirations of its residents. One of the standout features of Weybridge Gardens is its iconic rooftop terrace. Residents at Weybridge Gardens can indulge in a wide array of amenities, ranging from a luxurious swimming pool with cabanas and in-water loungers, elegantly landscaped areas featuring comfortable seating, to a BBQ and pizza bar, an outdoor cinema, an urban farm complete with vertical gardens for cultivating fresh organic produce, and a tranquil Zen Japanese garden designed for meditation and yoga. The indoor amenities equally offer a diverse set of things to do, including a state-of-the-art gymnasium, LEOS’ Boxing Academy, LEOS’ Dance Academy, and LEOS’ Da Vinci Art Academy, a modern co-working space, café, and an AI supermarket. Weybridge Gardens stands as a vibrant, contemporary lifestyle community, offering the utmost in modern amenities that not only add value but also enrich the daily lives of its residents.

Ideally situated in Dubailand, the city's entertainment hub, this premier residential development is strategically close to a myriad of amenities, leading educational institutions, and top-notch medical facilities, offering residents the epitome of convenience. Nestled just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, residents will enjoy excellent connectivity to all parts of Dubai, making it the ideal home for young professionals and families seeking a dynamic and cosmopolitan lifestyle.



LEOS Developments target completion date for the Weybridge Gardens project is Q2 2025 and everything is in place to ensure timely delivery.



The developer understands the importance of ease and flexibility when it comes to home buying. As such, Weybridge Gardens offers attractive payment plans, making the journey to owning an apartment in this iconic community even more achievable.

"We are thrilled to introduce Weybridge Gardens to the Dubai community," said Mark Gaskin, Chief Operating Officer of LEOS Middle East & Asia. "Our commitment to visionary design, quality, and sustainability shines through in this exceptional project. Weybridge Gardens represents the future of modern living, embodying the perfect fusion of contemporary aesthetics and functional elegance. We look forward to creating a truly vibrant and thriving community that will stand as a testament to LEOS' dedication to innovation and excellence."



LEOS International Holding Group has recently been honored with the Residential High-Rise Development Award for Hadley Heights, located in JVC, by The International Property Awards. Hadley Heights represents LEOS Developments' inaugural project in the UAE, with an expected completion date in Q3 of 2025. This premium quality residential community embodies a lifestyle of luxury, elegance, and modern living by seamlessly blending city convenience with neighborhood tranquility.



To explore and learn all about LEOS Developments, visit them at their newly opened state-of-the-art Experience Centre in the heart of Dubai, located at Building 11, Podium Level, Bay Square, Business Bay. Step into their show home to explore an exact replica of the design aesthetics and premium quality materials that are incorporated into all their residential properties.

About LEOS:

LEOS is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.