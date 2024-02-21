Dubai UAE: In a testament to its unwavering allure and unmatched appeal, LEOS Developments has achieved an extraordinary milestone by selling out its latest residential gem, Cavendish Square, in record time.

Cavendish Square marks the third prestigious residential community unveiled by LEOS Developments in Dubai, marking an impressive streak of three successful launches within the last 10 months. Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle, Cavendish Square epitomises elevated living with its timeless appeal and meticulously crafted low-rise residential and lifestyle development.

Cavendish Square officially launched on 31st January and astonishingly, within just a few days, it reached an impressive 95% sold-out status. Prices started from AED 580,000 for a studio and AED 1 million for a one-bedroom unit. Notably, the premium corner one-bedroom residences, featuring exclusive amenities like private hot tubs and L-shaped patios, start from AED 1.5 million, with only five units available.

LEOS Developments confirms that the majority of Cavendish Square apartments were acquired by astute expatriate investors hailing from the GCC, Russia, Europe, UK, Sri Lanka and India and it also witnessed heightened interest from UAE Nationals.

With a total project value of AED 109 million, the modern residential community comprises 138 studios and one-bedroom apartments with a plethora of world-class indoor and outdoor amenities, including a stunning rooftop garden. Completion of Cavendish Square is set for Q4 of 2025.

Mark Gaskin, Chief Operating Officer of LEOS Developments, expressed his joy, saying, "The overwhelming success of Cavendish Square is a testament to the meticulous planning, innovative design and unwavering commitment to excellence that define LEOS Developments. We are extremely proud to have created a community that has resonated so strongly with our investors and residents."

Cavendish Square's swift sell-out cements its position not just as a residential development but as a symbol of investment success and a testament to LEOS Developments' prowess in creating exceptional living spaces. As the development journey continues, LEOS remains committed to redefining the art of living through high-level and innovative design, architecture, and development. For those who missed the opportunity to be part of Cavendish Square, LEOS promises an exciting future with more visionary projects on the horizon.

To learn more about Cavendish Square and LEOS Developments, visit https://leosdevelopments.com or call +971 800 535.

About LEOS:

LEOS Developments is a luxury property developer that has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubailand. The company is renowned for its innovative designs and specialises in residential, commercial, and mixed-use real estate, offering services ranging from land sourcing to asset management. With a proven track record of delivering quality developments, LEOS has transformed old courthouses and built premium residential properties in sought-after locations like Mayfair, London. Their mission is to create an exemplary standard of living for residents by delivering quality properties that integrate successfully with the environment and community.

To know more about LEOS, visit https://leosdevelopments.com.