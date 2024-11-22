Dubai UAE: – LEOS Developments, the distinguished British-born international property developer, has officially broken ground on Knightsbridge, the first climate-adaptive wellness community in Dubai. The ceremony, held at the project’s prime location in Meydan District 11, was attended by key LEOS leaders including Mark Gaskin Chief Operating Officer – Middle East & Asia and Zaidon Al Nashie, Chief Projects Officer, marking the start of what will become a landmark in Dubai’s real estate landscape.

With the first phase of Knightsbridge now sold out, LEOS Developments is excited to announce that Phase 2 is officially open for sale. This next phase will offer an exclusive selection of luxury properties, continuing the project’s commitment to blending sustainable design with luxury living in a climate-conscious community.

Set against the backdrop of Dubai’s dynamic skyline, Knightsbridge is nearly an AED 2 billion development that combines British architectural elegance with cutting-edge environmental technologies. The development will consist of luxury townhouses and villas, each designed with a focus on wellness, sustainability, and luxury.

Mark Gaskin, COO of LEOS Developments, commented: "The groundbreaking of Knightsbridge is an exciting moment for LEOS Developments. We’re proud to be bringing Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community to life, and the response to Phase 1 has been overwhelmingly positive, with all homes sold out. Now, as we move forward with Phase 2, we’re thrilled to continue offering buyers the opportunity to be part of this development that blends sustainability, luxury, and wellness in a way never seen before in the region."

Phase 2, which is now open for sale, will offer additional luxury homes in the same spirit of innovation and sustainability. Residents will continue to enjoy spacious layouts, private pools, fresh harvest gardens, and smart home systems, as well as a range of high-end amenities designed to enhance well-being, such as a lagoon, running track, and a Japanese Rapha Yoga deck.

Knightsbridge will be Dubai’s first climate-adaptive wellness community, offering an innovative living experience centered around both luxury and sustainability. The development will include sustainable features such as solar panels, EV charging stations, energy-efficient lighting, smart irrigation, and a greywater recycling system, as well as green spaces and climate-controlled terraces designed to reduce environmental impact. The result is a community that promotes sustainable living while providing residents with a high-quality, wellness-focused lifestyle.

Additionally, Knightsbridge will feature world-class amenities, including a stargazing tea lounge, outdoor cinema, and a re-oxygenating waterfall, ensuring that every aspect of life within the community contributes to the overall well-being of its residents.

Strategically located in Meydan District 11, Knightsbridge provides residents with direct access to Dubai’s key highways, ensuring easy connectivity to the city’s major attractions while offering a serene and nature-filled environment.

For more information about LEOS Developments, please visit https://leosdevelopments.com/.