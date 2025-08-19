United Arab Emirates - Leo & Loona, one of the UAE’s fastest-growing edutainment brands, is charting a bold new course across the Gulf. In just under two years, the homegrown concept has evolved from a single venue into a multi-location success story, capturing the attention of families and investors alike. With three thriving locations in the UAE and ambitious plans to expand across the GCC, Leo & Loona is reshaping what family entertainment means in the Middle East.

Its next chapter begins with Bahrain. In partnership with Mabanee, one of GCC’s most prominent real estate developers, Leo & Loona will launch its first international venue at Avenues Bahrain by the beginning of 2026. Spanning 2,360 square metres, the new destination will be the largest family entertainment offering at Avenues Bahrain and marks a pivotal step in the brand’s strategic regional rollout.

Since launching in Dubai Festival City Mall, Leo & Loona has rapidly expanded to include Yas Mall and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, with a growing base of loyal customers. Repeat visitors now account for 60% of total footfall, a significant increase from just 20% in the brand’s first year of operation, which is a clear indication of strong customer satisfaction and engagement. The UAE’s edutainment market is projected to grow steadily, with family-oriented experiences becoming one of the fastest-growing segments in retail destinations. According to industry data, the MENA family entertainment market is expected to surpass USD $1,685.36 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 13.3%.

What sets Leo & Loona apart is its ability to evolve with the expectations of modern families. Today’s parents aren’t just seeking entertainment, they want environments that inspire creativity, build confidence, and reflect the region’s values. Leo & Loona delivers this through beautifully designed spaces, imaginative educational zones, and experiences that promote emotional and social development.

“This opening is not just a new milestone for Leo & Loona in the GCC, it is a statement,” said Elizaveta Rossiiskaia, GCC Manager at Leo & Loona. “Our concept is truly one of a kind, not just in Bahrain or the Gulf, but on a global level. Leo & Loona is more than an entertainment venue for children. It is a family infrastructure project designed to meet the needs of both children and their parents. Our parks are spaces where families bond, children play and grow in a safe and enriching environment, and parents can relax, enjoy great food, and connect with friends or loved ones”

“Each park we build is a custom designed space that takes months of personal involvement from our leadership team, from spatial layout to the curated play experiences,” said Rossiiskaia. The quality, design, and variety of our edutainment zones are world class, and it is something we constantly hear from visitors who tell us there is nothing like this where they live. Expanding into Bahrain is a proud next step for us, and doing it with a developer who shares our vision of community and excellence makes it even more meaningful. We are excited to continue redefining what modern family spaces can be, one destination at a time.”

The brand’s momentum has been recognised by both the industry and its audiences. In 2025, Leo & Loona was awarded Best Family Attraction in the Middle East and Best Family Destination in the UAE by the International Travel Awards, accolades typically reserved for long-established names in the sector. The Arabian Best of the Best Awards also honoured the brand in the same categories, highlighting its standout contribution to the region’s edutainment landscape. These recognitions go beyond popularity; they signal a deep connection with modern family values and a proven ability to create meaningful, enriching experiences that extend beyond traditional play. For a brand still in its early growth phase, such honours speak volumes about its long-term potential.

With Bahrain on the horizon and new launches already planned across the GCC Leo & Loona is not just expanding, it’s helping define the future of family entertainment across the Middle East.

For more information, please visit https://leoloona.ae

About Leo & Loona

Leo & Loona is the ultimate family entertainment destination, designed to inspire creativity, imagination, and joyful connections. With locations across Dubai Festival City Mall, Yas Mall and Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi, Leo & Loona offers an array of immersive play zones, thrilling attractions, and engaging activities for children and families alike. With a mission to create safe, innovative, and delightful experiences, Leo & Loona blends interactive play with education, ensuring every visit is filled with laughter and discovery. From its thoughtfully designed themed zones to its warm, family-friendly atmosphere, Leo & Loona provides a space where memories are made and families bond. As it continues to expand across the region, Leo & Loona is bringing exciting new adventures to families at every turn.

